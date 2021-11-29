Basketball: No reprieve for New Zealand Breakers as season to start as scheduled

The Breakers huddle together during an NBL Blitz match against Melbourne United. Getty Images

The Breakers' opening Australian Basketball League game on Saturday will go ahead as planned.

Franchise boss Matt Walsh had tried to convince the league to reschedule Saturday's season opener against South East Melbourne to December 10, due to nine of their touring party testing positive for Covid.

Organisers have decided that doesn't meet the threshold for a draw rejig.

The Breakers' outbreak rose to nine cases over the weekend with Walsh confirming both he and coach Dan Shamir had tested positive along with two unidentified members of the 14-man playing group.

With Shamir and the affected players confined to their apartment rooms for at least the next few days, Walsh said on Sunday a postponement was necessary to give the group time to leave isolation and attempt to get back up to speed on the practice court.

With captain Tom Abercrombie also on the sidelines through injury, the Breakers are in danger of being seriously under-manned when their campaign begins on Saturday.