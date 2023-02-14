Jarrell Brantley has been a big factor for the New Zealand Breakers all season. Photo / Photosport

Chasing a spot in the NBL grand final for the first time since 2016, the New Zealand Breakers aren’t getting ahead of themselves.

After an 88-68 win over the Tasmania Jackjumpers in Auckland on Sunday night, the Breakers moved within one win of booking their place on the league’s biggest stage.

The sides will meet again in the second game of their best-of-three semifinal series, with the Jackjumpers playing host on Thursday night.

During the regular season, the Breakers were strong away from home. Winning 11 of their 14 games on the road, the side had more success when they weren’t in their own building — with a split 7-7 home record.

However, the Jackjumpers got the better of the Breakers the last time they met in Tasmania, and Breakers coach Mody Maor hasn’t forgotten about that 11-point loss.

“The scoresheet means nothing,” Maor said following the side’s game one win.

“We look at the film, we analyse what’s important, we improve what we can improve, we recover and we come back to be ourselves and compete in a gym which last time we were there we lost badly.

“They have a phenomenal coach. They’re a great team and they’ve been here before. He’ll think about his team and I’ll think about mine.”

There was a lot to like for the Breakers in that game one victory. They found plenty of ways to keep the scoreboard ticking over, shooting at above 50 per cent from the field and draining 42 per cent from three-point range, while they held Tasmania to just 33 per cent from the field.

Almost half of the Breakers’ points came inside the paint (40), while they out-rebounded the Jackjumpers and scored 22 points from 12 turnovers while Tasmania only managed 15 points from their 16 turnovers.

Now, they are faced with the test of closing out the series in enemy territory. While they lost the last time they visited the building, the Breakers claimed an 84-76 win when the sides first met in Tasmania this season.

Speaking about what’s on the line when they meet on Thursday, Breakers forward Jarrell Brantley said they were taking a simple approach to what lay ahead.

“You take every game one game at a time. You separate them,” he said of playing in a post-season series.

“I’m sure they’ll go back and they’ll make adjustments and we’ll go look at film and see what we can be better going to the next game.

“It’s one game. You keep adding them up until you’ve got enough wins.”