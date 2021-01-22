Basketball: New Zealand Breakers start NBL season with overtime loss

Tai Webster of the Breakers shoots over Josh Giddey of the 36ers during the round two NBL match between the Adelaide 36ers and the New Zealand Breakers. Photo / Getty Images

Despite 34 points from Tai Webster, the New Zealand Breakers started their Australian NBL season with a 94-91 defeat in Adelaide against the 36ers last night.

The Breakers looked handily placed to win when Webster, playing his first game for the club in eight years, sank a last-minute three-pointer for an 82-79 lead.

But Adelaide responded with their own three-pointer to take the game to overtime, having lost a double overtime game at home to South East Melbourne just two nights earlier.

Having earlier looked the better team for long periods, the Breakers trailed for most of overtime, with Webster and Rob Loe fouling out late.

Finn Delany impressed with 16 points and nine rebounds before cramping up, while Lamar Paterson also contributed 16 points.

Playing their first game for 343 days and taking on a team that had already fulfilled three fixtures, the Breakers started slowly, trailing by 14 early on before ending the first quarter down 29-19.

Dan Shamir's team worked their way back into the game, with the margin no more than four for most of the second quarter. The hosts led 44-42 at halftime.

The Breakers built an 11-point lead during the third quarter on their way to a 70-64 advantage at the final break.

The Kiwi team are hopeful of welcoming back Corey Webster when they play the 36ers again in Adelaide on Wednesday night.