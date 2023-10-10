The All Blacks lock-in quarter-final opponents, leaders lock horns over suggestions of a second election and Israeli death toll continues to rise in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Warning: this article discusses sexual assault and may be distressing for some readers.

Anthony Lamb has reportedly signed with the New Zealand Breakers for the remainder of the 2023-24 NBL season.

NBA writer Michael Scotto, of HoopsHype, says small forward Lamb had agreed to a deal, which includes an NBA opt-out clause. It comes as the Breakers prepare to play two games against the Portland Trail Blazers and Utah Jazz.

Lamb, who played in 62 games for the Golden State Warriors last year, was accused of rape by a former University of Vermont student in a civil lawsuit brought by three former students against the university late last year. Lamb was not a defendant in the lawsuit and denies the allegations.

The plaintiffs in the suit are accusing university leadership of “deliberate indifference” to harassment between students, sexual assault, and drugging that they claim created a “discriminatory and sexually hostile environment in which female students faced a heightened risk of sexual assault and, once assaulted, lacked any meaningful avenue of redress”, documents filed with the United States District Court, District of Vermont, said.

Lamb was not named as a defendant in the lawsuit but was accused of sexually assaulting former Vermont swimmer Kendall Ware, one of the plaintiffs. The lawsuit alleges Lamb “forcefully anally penetrated” Ware despite her asking him to stop in 2019. Ware claims school officials mishandled her sexual assault report against Lamb and other employees “steered” her away from filing a formal complaint.

In a statement to the San Fransico Examiner, the Warriors said it did its due diligence with the NBA and Lamb’s prior teams before signing him. After that, a lawsuit was filed against the university. Lamb was not named as a defendant and denied the allegations, with the statement saying he had “always been fully cooperative regarding the alleged incident, and [has] welcomed any investigation into the matter”.

ESPN reports Lamb will replace Justinian Jessup, who is out indefinitely with a pelvic injury. Jessup will get a CT scan to determine the extent of the injury. While Lamb will initially join the Breakers as Jessup’s injury replacement, the plan is for Lamb to remain with the team for the entire season. He does, however, have an NBA out in the deal.

Lamb averaged 6.7 points and 3.5 rebounds per game for the Warriors during the 2022-23 season as a rotation player. The team bowed out of the second round of the 2023 NBA playoffs.

