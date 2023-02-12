Basketball: New Zealand Breakers make quick exit from Auckland before Cyclone Gabrielle hits

Tom Abercrombie of the Breakers. Photosport

The New Zealand Breakers got very little time to celebrate or more importantly sleep after their first playoff victory in five years, getting on an early flight out of Auckland this morning before Cyclone Gabrielle hits.

The Breakers started their 2023 playoff run with a 88-68 win over the Tasmania JackJumpers at Vector Arena last night. But they were forced to leave for Auckland Airport at 3am to get one of the only flights out of the city today.

The team posted a video on social media of the team leaving from the Breakers base on the North Shore early this morning as winds began to pick up.

It’s 3.04am and the players are escaping the cyclone in Auckland before they close the airport and strand us here. #ADVERSITY #UNBREAKABLE #NBLFinals pic.twitter.com/L9oCiPX09p — Sky Sport New Zealand Breakers (@NZBreakers) February 12, 2023

Both the Breakers and the JackJumpers were on the 6am flight to Melbourne ahead of game two in Tasmania on Thursday night. The Breakers need one more win to reach the NBL finals