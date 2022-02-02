Jeremiah Martin in action during the Breakers' win over the Illawarra Hawks. Photo / Getty Images

So, this is what the New Zealand Breakers are capable of.

They have shown glimpses of their potential throughout the season, but those glimpses were dispersed among long, less than impressive stretches, coupled with player unavailability.

Against the fourth-placed Illawarra Hawks on Wednesday night, the New Zealand side put together as close to a complete performance as they have done all year, topping the Hawks 90-67.

In terms of how the match was supposed to play out, the Breakers completely flipped the script. Coming in as the second-worst defensive team in the competition against the top scoring team, after an embarrassing loss just a few days prior, the Breakers showed up in a big way.

In the first half, there wasn't an area where the side didn't perform. Throughout the season, rebounding and defending had been an area of concern for the Breakers, but through the opening two quarters against the Hawks they led the rebounding count 18-16 at halftime while held Illawarra to just 13 points in the second quarter.

The reintroduction of Peyton Siva was evident on the offensive end. With his leadership and vision on the court, the Breakers were playing smart basketball – moving the ball around and working the best possible shot.

This saw them earn plenty of free throw opportunities as they got close to the basket – shooting 12 to the Hawks' four in the first half.

While the Breakers were getting input from everyone, the Hawks struggled to get their stars involved. Import Antonius Cleveland had just two field goal attempts in the first half for zero points.

After two dominant quarters, the Breakers took a 19-point lead into the break.

But with the Breakers, no lead is really ever safe. Earlier in the season, they led Adelaide by 19 points before going on to lose the game.

Toward the back end of the third quarter, it was beginning to look like the Hawks might find their way back into a position to steal the result, with Cleveland leading the way with 16 points in the third quarter as the Breakers defence began to show cracks.

While the Hawks were beginning to find a way through the Breakers' defence, the New Zealand side continued to put points on the board. While they lost the quarter, they remained ahead by 13 points with a quarter to play.

With a little more than seven minutes to play, the Hawks closed the gap to eight points and the comeback was well and truly a possibility.

It was a rather unlikely source who gave the Breakers some breathing room, with back up wing Rasmus Bach making his chances count from three-point range, while Yanni Wetzell continued to make his presence felt in the post and working his way to the free throw line.

For the Breakers, everyone who took the court found a way to positively impact the game. Next Star Ousmane Dieng attacked with confidence and had success in doing so, Finn Delany hunted rebounds, Kyrin Galloway sent several opposition shots in the opposite direction, while Siva and Jeremiah Martin kept the scoreboard ticking over.

It was a great team win for the side - their third of the season - and perhaps one that will turn their fortunes around going forward as they now move off the foot of the ladder.

NZ Breakers 90 (Yanni Wetzell 22 points, Peyton Siva 14)

Illawarra Hawks 67 (Tyler Harvey 17 points, Antonius Cleveland 16)

1Q: 26-20. HT: 52-33. 3Q: 70-55.