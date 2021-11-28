Basketball: New country, new name for US citizen 'Enes Kanter Freedom'

Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics. Photo / AP

Boston Celtics centre Enes Kanter is changing his name to "Enes Kanter Freedom" to celebrate becoming a United States citizen.

Kanter's manager, Hank Fetic, told The Associated Press that Kanter is will have his citizenship oath ceremony tomorrow and at the same time will complete his legal name change.

The news was first reported by the Athletic.

Kanter, 29, is a native of Turkey who has been an outspoken critic of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and the Turkish government. Kanter has said his passport was revoked by his homeland in 2017.

The 2011 first-round draft pick has also taken to social media to support Tibetan independence and criticize Chinese treatment of the Uyghur people. During games, he has worn shoes decorated to say "Free Tibet" and argue for a boycott of the 2022 Beijing Olympics.

- AP