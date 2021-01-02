Basketball: Kiwi as! Steven Adams' bold winter fashion statement

Adams' Kiwi sense of style has continued to draw attention, most recently when he opted to wear slides in the middle of winter, with plenty of snow underfoot. Photo / Twitter.

Steven Adams has had his first taste of playing against a former team in the NBA

The New Orleans Pelicans centre was in Oklahoma City this week for the first time since being traded in the off-season as the Pelicans took on the Thunder at Chesapeake Arena.

Adams played his first seven seasons in the NBA for the Thunder and speaking after the game, a 113-80 win for the Pelicans, Adams shared what it was like to return to his old stomping ground.

"It kind of messed me up a little bit when I tipped the ball," Adams said. "I'm so used to seeing the OKC colours and I don't know something in my brain switched and I was like 'oh s***, that's right, I'm playing for New Orleans.'

"So, it was a funny moment on the tip ball, but I was sweet after that."

Adams had his most productive outing in his short Pelicans career against the Thunder on Friday (NZ time), scoring 14 points and adding 10 rebounds.

Off the court, his usual Kiwi sense of style has continued to draw attention, most recently when he opted to wear slides in the middle of winter, with plenty of snow underfoot.

Since being traded during the off-season, Adams has settled into his new surroundings well and taken on a leadership role in what is a young Pelicans team full of potential. Still just 27-years-old, Adams is the fourth oldest member of the Pelicans' roster and their third-longest serving NBA player, behind guards JJ Redick (now in his 16th season) and Eric Bledsoe (12th season).