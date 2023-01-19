Tyler Harvey makes a magic three-pointer from half court with seconds on the clock to secure a win for the Illawarra Hawks. Video / Sky Sport

The Illawarra Hawks have pulled off arguably the upset result of the NBL season so far in dramatic fashion, silencing the New Zealand Breakers’ home crowd in Auckland.

Tyler Harvey produced the incredible long range match-winner to give the Hawks just their third victory of the NBL season on Thursday night.

Trailing 75-76 with just nine seconds remaining in the game, Harvey dribbled the ball up the court and settled for an extremely long bomb.

Launching the three-point attempt with one foot on the sponsor’s logo in the middle of the court, he nailed the shot and it was nothing but net.

The Breakers’ home crowd was stunned as Harvey put the Hawks up 78-76 with just over a second left.

Aussie basketball fans couldn’t believe their eyes as Harvey’s shot went in and he was mobbed by his Hawks teammates in their yellow heritage round jerseys.

The epic match-winner sealed a huge upset win for the Hawks over the Breakers, who are third on the NBL ladder.

Harvey has been one of the few bright spots for the Hawks this season - who entered the match with a 2-21 record - and starred again with a game-high 25 points against New Zealand.

The Hawks are all but guaranteed to finish with the wooden spoon but Harvey’s heroics ensured they picked up a morale-boosting third win after a series of hard-fought losses in recent weeks.

The Breakers, meanwhile, next face the top-of-the-table Sydney Kings in Sydney on Sunday as they fight to remain inside the top six and qualify for the finals.