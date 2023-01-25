The New Zealand Breakers are on the verge of ending their playoff drought. Photo / Photosport

Everything is trending in the right direction for the New Zealand Breakers.

With just four games left of the NBL regular season, the Breakers look set to end their four-season playoff drought and, with some favourable matchups, it seems the only thing that will stop them from achieving that is themselves.

The Breakers have been inconsistent in their results. They have a 9-7 record against current teams in the top six and a surprisingly similar record against teams currently outside the playoff spots, with a 5-3 record including a loss to the bottom-placed Illawarra Hawks — whose record sits at 3-22 after their win over the New Zealand side last week.

“That playoff spot for us is extremely precious,” Breakers head coach Mody Maor said after the loss to Illawarra. “That was our main goal at the start of the season and we’re playing with a little bit of an added weight and pressure in these games. I truly believe this is a growing step for this group, and all the work we put in is going to show.”

That loss was one in a string of four straight for the Breakers, a stretch they brought to a halt last time out with a statement win against the Sydney Kings, topping the league leaders without the services of Barry Brown Jr and Izayah Le’Afa.

Sitting at 14-10, winning two of their last four is expected to see them into the four-team play-in tournament, though winning all four could give them a chance at moving straight into the semifinals, should Sydney or Cairns slip up.

That isn’t out of the realm of possibility. In their final four games of the regular season, the Breakers play just one top-six opponent — against Melbourne United at Spark Arena this Saturday. While the rest of their remaining matches are away, they meet ninth-placed Brisbane twice and the Hawks (10th) once.

Breakers players huddle before a game. Photo / Photosport

Finally breaking their playoff drought would be a fitting achievement for a team who have drastically turned things around this season. A year ago, they finished the campaign at the foot of the ladder with just five wins, after finishing eighth the season prior.

It’s been a strange few years for the Breakers since they last made the playoffs in the 2017-18 season, with a change in ownership, having to relocate to Australia, and having to try and integrate Next Stars into their game plan among the many hurdles the club has dealt with.

Since the Next Stars programme began, this season has been the only year they have really figured out how to be successful while helping to develop a foreign young talent. Rayan Rupert, of France, didn’t take long to prove he was ready for the physicality of the NBL and has been playing his role within the team well and taking his opportunities when they come. Even after missing significant time due to injury, he didn’t miss a beat in his return.

They have also seen some terrific recruitment decisions pay dividends, with Kiwi players Le’Afa and Tom Vodanovich impressing in their roles, while imports Brown Jr (top five in the league in points per game), Jarrell Brantley (top 10 in steals per game) and Dererk Pardon (top five in blocks per game and rebounds per game) have all added to the team.

But the big turning point for the Breakers’ season has been on defence. After having the worst defensive rating in the league last year - a stat that accounts for the pace teams play at - they now have the third best defensive rating this year.

While their scoring hasn’t always been as reliable, more of the same in the run home and their playoff drought will end.

New Zealand Breakers’ remaining regular season games:

at Brisbane (9th), January 26.

v Melbourne (6th), January 28.

at Illawarra (10th), February 2.

at Brisbane, February 4.