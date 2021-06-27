Basketball: Half court buzzer-beater clinches high school clash

Massey High School students cheered as Oscar Dickson snatched the win from McLeans College with a last second three-pointer. Video / @masseyhigh_official

A stunning half court buzzer-beater in an Auckland high school basketball clash has been captured on video.

Massey High School stunned McLeans College in the senior boys clash with Oscar Dickson's miracle shot claiming the victory.

According to Stuff, Massey High were trailing 97-95 when Dickson launched the game-winner.

In the video, a fan can be heard saying, 'three seconds left' when Massey High inbound the ball from under their own hoop. The crowd then reacts in hysterics once the shot lands.