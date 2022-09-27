An interview was cut short at the Women's Basketball World Cup as two of the players from Mali launched into a brawl. Video / @oluwashina

An interview was cut short at the Women's Basketball World Cup as two of the players from Mali launched into a brawl. Video / @oluwashina

The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) has opened an investigation into an altercation between two Mali players in the mixed zone following their team's loss to Serbia on Monday at the women's World Cup.

The scuffle between Salimatou Kourouma and Kamite Elisabeth Dabou happened while they were walking through the postgame media area and was caught on film by media who cut their interview with Serbian star Sasa Cado short when it seemed an all-out brawl might break out mere metres away.

As it happened, Kourouma threw a few punches at Dabou before their Mali teammates jumped in to stop the swinging arms and break them apart.

Ironically, the tournament's official Twitter account posted before the match about the side's inspirational team chemistry.

🇲🇱 Mali still searching for their first win, but you wouldn't know it looking at this team chemistry 💚💛❤️#FIBAWWC x @MaliBasketball pic.twitter.com/O0iX1igEdh — FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup (@FIBAWWC) September 26, 2022

Mali qualified for the World Cup as a late replacement for Nigeria, which had administrative issues. The African country has gone 0-4 in the World Cup, losing by an average of 30 points.

Mali finishes its tournament against Canada on Tuesday, trying to win the country's first World Cup game since 2010, when the team went 1-4.

New Zealand's Tall Ferns did not qualify for the tournament and haven't competed since a fifth-place finish at the 2021 FIBA Asia Cup.

The Covid-19 pandemic, combined with expensive travel costs to compete overseas, has given the Tall Ferns limited opportunities within the past 24 months.

The Tall Ferns are set to play three matches against WNBL sides the Southside Flyers, Melbourne Boomers and Bendigo Spirit over four games from 15-24 October.

- with AP