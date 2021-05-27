Basketball: Fan pours popcorn on NBA superstar Russell Westbrook, sparking courtside blow-up during NBA playoff game

A fan dumps popcorn on Russell Westbrook while he walks off after an injury. Video / NBC

A fan dumps popcorn on Russell Westbrook while he walks off after an injury. Video / NBC

A court-side incident was hard to swallow for NBA superstar Russell Westbrook as the Washington Wizards guard had popcorn poured on him by a fan during a playoff game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Westbrook's Wizards were taking on the top-seeded 76ers in the second game of their best of seven first-round Eastern Conference playoff series.

The former NBA MVP left the court with an apparent ankle injury in the fourth quarter, helped by a handful of team officials.

As he was exiting, a 76ers fan seated above the tunnel poured popcorn on Westbrook, sparking the guard to lash out.

Washington Wizards guard Russell Westbrook during his side's matchup with the Philadelphia 76ers in the NBA playoffs. Photo / Getty Images

Westbrook appeared to try and climb up the bleaches, pointing at the fan while Wizards staff members did their best to hold him back.

Despite having to be restrained for around a minute, Westbrook ultimately returned to the locker room.

Aye shoutout to the DICKHEAD who decided to pour popcorn on Russell Westbrook....thanks for making us @sixers fans look bad🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️ YOU HAD ONE JOB!!!!! — CoolguyP (@CPurnell45) May 27, 2021

Russell Westbrook was about to be on his Ron Artest vibes to find that fan who threw popcorn on him like pic.twitter.com/qjG4hbmSfp — The NBA Expert (@RealNBAExpert) May 27, 2021

Statement from Wells Fargo Center on fan dumping popcorn on Russell Westbrook



“This was classless, unacceptable behavior, and we’re not going to tolerate it” pic.twitter.com/GqYHYmRTNj — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) May 27, 2021

The fan was ejected and an announcement was made over the intercom at the Wells Fargo Centre in that any fan throwing anything near the court will be taken out.

The arena released a statement saying the behaviour was classless, unacceptable, and won't be tolerated.

At the time of Westbrook's departure, the Wizards trailed by 17 - a deficit that grew to 25 once the final buzzer sounded, as the 76ers claimed a 120-95 win to go 2-0 up in the series. Westbrook finished 10 points and 11 assists in 29 minutes of play.

The next two games of the series head to Washington, D.C.

It is not the first time Westbrook's had an altercation with a fan in Philadelphia. During the 2016-17 NBA season, while playing for his former Oklahoma City Thunder, a fan sitting courtside infamously and passionately pulled the finger on both hands directed at Westbrook, who stood there in bewilderment.