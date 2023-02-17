Izayah Le'Afa takes on Milton Doyle in game two of the Breakers' semifinal series against the Tasmanai Jackjumpers. Photo / Getty Images

New Zealand Breakers coach Mody Maor was quick to admit his side were outplayed in their semifinal loss to the Tasmania Jackjumpers on Thursday night, but insists they don’t have to look too far to turn things around in the series decider.

The Breakers were beaten 89-78 in game two of the best-of-three series, being unable to close it out after claiming a 20-point win in game one last Sunday.

The sides will now return to Auckland for the decider on Sunday night, where Maor expected his side to give a better account of their capabilities as they look to clinch their first appearance in the grand final since 2015.

“We never look too far and we never have to search too deep for the answers. We have a very clear idea of how we do things on both sides of the floor. It’s always coming back to who we are in these situations,” Maor said.

“We got outplayed today. The Jackjumpers responded and played great, we didn’t defend to the level we defence and our offence was a little bit stagnant. Some of it came from just missing some good open threes. We’ll play better next time.

“We went through a really tough season and played well through it in order to earn home-court advantage. It’s a huge thing in the playoffs, and I’m happy to bring game three to Spark (Arena). I’m really looking forward to it.”

While they couldn’t close the series out, the Breakers will be buoyed by the increased output of import guard Barry Brown Jr in the game. Nursing an injury to his left hand, the NBL’s sixth man of the year was limited in game one and put up just four shots. He had surpassed that mark in the first quarter in Tasmania.

Brown Jr led the way for the Breakers with 19 points, with fellow imports Jarrell Brantley (17) and Dererk Pardon (15 points and 11 rebounds) also having an impact.

Thursday night’s match was just the second time in six meetings between the two this season in which the Jackjumpers scored 80 points or more. After converting just 33 per cent of their shot attempts in game one, the Jackjumpers proved to be much more comfortable at home as they shot with a 48 per cent success rate, and score five more three-pointers than the Breakers which was ultimately a big factor in deciding the match.

While the Jackjumpers found their rhythm at home, the Breakers struggled. Missing some open looks and not getting any favourites from the roll of the ball on the rim, they were held to 23 per cent from deep.

“I think we really, really, really wanted it, and sometimes that takes you to a place that’s not necessarily a positive one,” Maor said. “I have so much faith and trust in this group. They have overcome every challenge that’s been thrown at them, and I’m sure this one is going to be similar.

“We never expected it to be easy. These are the playoffs – every team that comes here is great. This is supposed to be high-level competition. You’re supposed to be challenged and tested. This is exactly what we’re looking forward to.”