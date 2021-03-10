Basketball: Breakers star hits incredible game-winning shot

New Zealand Breakers great Tom Abercrombie launched a buzzer-beating three pointer to complete a thrilling 76-73 NBL Cup win over the Cairns Taipans last night.

The Breakers squandered a 19-point lead in the third quarter before stunning Cairns in the final play.

With the game tied at 73-73, the Breakers had a final possession with 6.9 seconds on the clock. Tai Webster had a shot blocked with the ball bouncing towards Abercrombie outside the arc. With a second left on the clock, Abercrombie calmly turned and hit the game winner.

"It was obviously an awesome feeling and any time you can hit a game winner you remember it," Abercrombie said after the game.

"It wasn't exactly how we drew up that last play but I just had to make up for my mistake on that last play to try and pop it in. I was lucky that it kind of floated toward me and I was able to catch it in rhythm and let it fly.

"I was a little bit worried I didn't get it off in time but I got swamped pretty quick and didn't have a chance to look up and check. But my teammates were obviously pretty confidence and it was cool."

Abercrombie finished the game with 20 points and three rebounds.

The Breakers have one game remaining in the NBL Cup but are out of the running of taking out the mid-season bubble tournament.