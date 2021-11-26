Basketball: Breakers' Covid-19 outbreak doubles to leave season opener in doubt

The Breakers have been preparing for the start of the Australian NBL season. Photo / Getty

The Covid-19 outbreak in the Breakers' camp has doubled from four to eight cases, raising doubts about whether they can begin their season as scheduled.

The New Zealand club, based in Melbourne ahead of the new Australian NBL campaign, revealed on Tuesday that four members of their 39-person touring party had tested positive for the virus.

And the Breakers announced on Twitter today that the number had increased to eight, all of whom were following Victorian state guidelines and isolating following positive results.

The touring party includes coaching staff and family members but some players are likely to have been afflicted.

The club said that 11 of 14 players were practising again today following two negative PCR tests, all of whom of were symptom-free and had passed rapid antigen tests before training.

With captain Tom Abercrombie having been sidelined through injury, that likely leaves two members of the playing staff involved in the outbreak.

And Stuff reported that there were expectations the number of positive cases could grow following further testing, throwing into doubt the season-opening game against South East Melbourne Phoenix next Saturday.

The Breakers' final warm-up game against the Illawarra Hawks - which had been scheduled for Thursday - had already been cancelled, with the touring party being forced to self-isolate in their Melbourne apartments since last Sunday night.

The team returning to the practice court today was a positive sign but any further positive tests would leave the Breakers in danger of being seriously under-manned for the start of the new season.

All players and staff associated with the Breakers in Australia are double-vaccinated.

"Our team has followed best practices but, unfortunately, a number of individuals have experienced symptoms," Breakers owner Matt Walsh said after the initial outbreak had been announced.

"We will continue to follow the advice of medical professionals and the NBL and look forward to being back on the court soon."