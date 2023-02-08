Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, left, is congratulated by forward Troy Brown Jr. after passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the NBA's all-time leading scorer. Photo / AP

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, left, is congratulated by forward Troy Brown Jr. after passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the NBA's all-time leading scorer. Photo / AP

The NBA world has been left in awe of LeBron James’ incredible feat after he made break the previously believed to be “unbreakable” points record held for nearly 39-years by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

It was a monumental moment and one that the NBA revelled in, celebrating the achievement and reigniting the GOAT debate with LeBron’s monumental achievement.

But while the greater NBA world had its eyes glued to the incredible scene as LeBron hunted down the 36-points he needed for the record, one of LeBron’s greatest allies was bizarrely non-plussed.

Just before the record, LeBron’s partner in crime at the Lakers Anthony Davis had just made it back to the bench, sitting behind the bench who were all standing together.

The Crypto.com Arena erupted when the shot went in but Davis didn’t even shape to clap.

Before the match, Davis had been dealing with a foot injury but it was a bizarre scene for a duo who had made such a big deal about playing together in LA back in 2019 and won the 2020 title together.

While there hasn’t been much to write home about in more recent times, LeBron was gushing in his praise for his teammate when the pair sat on the bench during the fourth quarter.

“I love you bro. That’s all, I want you to know,” LeBron said as he clearly soaked the record in.

It’s what makes the reaction in the moment so bizarre.

Fans were legitimately concerned for the giant star.

Guardian reporter Claire de Lune wrote: “i can’t help but wonder if ad knows something we don’t know about lebron’s plans for the off-season.”

Anthony Davis seemed off during & after the game. Hope he’s doing alright — Ray Jr (@RaymondLucasJr) February 8, 2023

What did Anthony Davis do tonight besides just stand there — Rocio de la Fe (ro-cee-oh) (@rociodelafetv) February 8, 2023

The difference between pre-injury Anthony Davis and post-injury Anthony Davis has been so jarring this season.



I think/hope he rediscovers whatever it was that made him so incredible in October and November, but if he doesn't soon, the Lakers are in serious trouble. — Sam Quinn (@SamQuinnCBS) February 8, 2023

No-show performance by Anthony Davis in a must-win game. — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) February 8, 2023

Davis finished the match with 13 points and eight assists, well below his season average of 26.7 points and 11.9 rebounds.

The Lakers ultimately lost 133-130 to the Oklahoma City Thunder, with LeBron’s 38 points and Russell Westbrook’s 27 points leading the way for LA.

He also did not seem at all interested to be in the press conference.

Asked about LeBron and playing with him, Davis said: “It’s been great.

“He’s played a big part in the team’s success, a big part in my success. A leader in all kinds of ways in all kinds of ways, all kind of facets on and off the floor.

“He’s a great human being, family guy, check all the boxes. Definitely well deserved.

“He’s put a lot of blood, sweat and tears into this game and it was an honour to be able to witness it live.”

The next question he was asked how the team can become the team they want to be, he said: “Win games, simple.”

Asked how emotional it was for the team, he said: “I don’t think it was emotional for us”.