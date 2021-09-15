Basketball: Alex Pledger reveals cancer-free diagnosis after successful surgery

Alex Pledger. Photo / Photosport

Kiwi basketball star Alex Pledger is cancer-free, six months after first being diagnosed with the disease.

The 2.15m former Tall Black has been battling colorectal cancer since March and had been undergoing intensive chemotherapy and radiation in a bid to shrink what was a substantial tumour, before undergoing surgery last month.

In a tweet on Wednesday night, the 34-year-old centre said the operation had been a success with pathology results giving him the all-clear.

"Just received my post op pathology results…margins were clear and the 22 lymph nodes that were removed didn't have a single cancer cell in them," Pledger tweeted.

"So long story short, don't have cancer anymore. How good."

Pledger revealed in March that he had been diagnosed with colorectal cancer after months of feeling unwell and a string of inconclusive medical tests.

In an interview with the Herald in July, Pledger said five weeks of chemotherapy and radiation couldn't stop him from marrying long-time partner, Bailee Wilson, and returning to the court.

At the time Pledger was preparing for a low anterior resection to remove the tumour, while also undergoing a temporary ileostomy.

Pledger, who last played for the Tall Blacks in 2019, also won four Australian NBL titles with the New Zealand Breakers.

He played one game for the Southland Sharks in the New Zealand NBL this season, against the Canterbury Rams in June, contributing three points and three rebounds in a five-minute cameo.