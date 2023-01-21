Former NFL player Shannon Sharpe, left, talks with Tee Morant, father of Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant. Photo / AP

Kiwi Steven Adams was involved in a ‘wild’ on-court NBA altercation as Fox Sports personality and NFL Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe sparked a heated altercation with several Memphis Grizzlies players yesterday.

Sharpe had to be escorted from the floor by security and spent halftime inside the arena’s tunnel before re-emerging to his seat in the third quarter of Memphis’ game against the Los Angeles Lakers.

The altercation took place right after the halftime buzzer, with the TV personality claiming a verbal jab directed at Dillon Brooks was behind the chaotic scenes.

“They didn’t want this smoke,” Sharpe said to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin.

“They do all that talking and jockeying and I ain’t about that jockeying. It started with Dillon Brooks. I said he was too small to guard LeBron. He said, ‘F***’ me. I said, ‘F*** you’ back. He started to come at me and I said, ‘You don’t want these problems’.

Absolute madness. Shannon Sharpe was talking to Ja Morant, then Steven Adams walked over in front of Ja Morant. Tee Morant and Shannon Sharpe then had words before Sharpe was escalated off the floor. pic.twitter.com/iIpOnxDPiH — Damichael Cole (@DamichaelC) January 21, 2023

“And then Ja came out of nowhere talking. He definitely didn’t want these problems. Then the dad came and he obviously didn’t want no problems. But I wanted anything they had. Don’t let these fools fool you now.”

Sharpe was seen yelling at Grizzlies star Ja Morant before Kiwi teammate Adams stepped in and exchanged words with the former NFL player.

Sharpe reportedly yelled “I bet you won’t” in Tee Morant’s direction as he was pulled away.

Steven Adams dunks during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Photo / AP

Speaking in broadcast after halftime, Mark Jackson said the altercation was proof of just how close the Grizzlies as a team are, even if it was “nothing” in his opinion.

“You see Steven Adams comes over to protect his guy along with the supporting cast and then Shannon Sharpe [is] still talking and Tee Morant, Ja Morant’s dad comes over,” Jackson said.

“I had an opportunity to talk to Tee Morant and he said, ‘My blood pressure didn’t go up a bit, nothing but love and respect for Shannon Sharpe. Just a bunch of guys talking a bunch of trash’.

“The good thing you see is everyone is in building still in their seat but we have to be better collectively. I’ll tell you what, it showed you the togetherness of the Memphis Grizzlies. There was a bunch of guys who had nothing to do with it but wasn’t going to sit back and watch. Even though it was nothing, they did nothing together.”

Grizzlies reporter Damichael Cole described it as “absolute madness” while NBA writer Sami Amico called it “wild”.

Tee Morant and Sharpe were later captured making up on the court, putting any potential bad blood from the situation aside.

Brooks though was quoted telling reporters post-game that Sharpe should not have been allowed back in the arena.

“A regular pedestrian like him? No. He shouldn’t have ever come back in the game. But it’s LA,” he said.

Dillon Brooks on if it was appropriate for Shannon Sharpe to have a back-and-forth with the Grizzlies: “A regular pedestrian like him? No. He shouldn’t have ever came back in the game. But it’s LA.” pic.twitter.com/tf2NFaXyqe — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) January 21, 2023

It's all love between Shannon Sharpe and Tee Morant. pic.twitter.com/iSNeikINp1 — ESPN (@espn) January 21, 2023

The Lakers ended up winning the game 122-121 with LeBron James scoring 23 points, closing in on the NBA scoring record. Adams had an impressive outing finishing with 17 rebounds and 16 points.