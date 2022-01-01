Baseball: Kiwi Clayton Campbell signs minor league deal with Detroit Tigers

Clayton Campbell has signed with the Detroit Tigers. Photo / Instagram

Clayton Campbell's road to the show has begun.

The Kiwi infield prospect has taken the first step on his journey to the bright lights of Major League Baseball, signing a minor league deal with the Detroit Tigers.

The first New Zealander to ink a contract with the Detroit franchise, Campbell said he was eager to get to work for his new team.

"I'd be happy to play for Detroit – they're now my favourite team," he told the Herald. "I'm over the moon about all this signing stuff."

The opportunity arose for the Sydney-based prospect earlier in the year to travel to the United States and take part in a three-day tournament against other young players from across the globe, which saw him perform for about 20 scouts from across the league.

Campbell, who is listed as a third baseman but can also play catcher, took the chance and impressed, ultimately earning himself an offer from Detroit.

The 18-year-old will now head to the States in the new year to begin his career with Detroit, with the franchise having assigned Campbell to one of their rookie-level teams in the short-season Florida Complex League, based at their Spring Training complex in Lakeland, Florida.

With many of the players signed to minor league deals coming out of the American collegiate programme and being a few years older, Campbell comes in with the added benefit of time on his side to build his game and continue the development of his body and skill under the watchful eye of the Detroit organisation.

The road from the minor leagues to the majors is a long one. Campbell will be starting his career in rookie ball – five steps down from the top level.

As someone well in tune with the sport and what it takes to make it, Campbell said he was excited to begin the process.

"I'll go over there, play hard and hopefully get moved up each year," Campbell said.

"Some of it goes through my head. It doesn't worry me, but it's just that urge to get up to those levels. I've set my goals for which levels I want to complete.

"I want to be in the majors in five years, so I'll be skipping those levels – I just have to hit."

How cool is this? Tuatara player Clayton Campbell Jr has signed with the Detroit Tigers!

Clayton played for the Tuatara in the 2019-20 season, the last time we were in action.

Well done Clayton - you have a huge future in front of you.#TuataraNation pic.twitter.com/hcn6gQHXex — Auckland Tuatara Baseball (@AucklandTuatara) December 11, 2021

While no New Zealand-born player has ever reached Major League Baseball, Campbell becomes the fourth Kiwi currently signed by an organisation and hoping to change that.

This year, pitcher Kyle Glogoski (Philadelphia Phillies) made his debut in triple-A – one step down from the majors. Ben Thompson (Atlanta Braves) impressed with a 3-1 record in 30 appearances out of the bullpen in his first season at single-A level, while fellow relief pitcher Elliot Johnstone got his first experience as a member of the New York Mets franchise and will join Campbell in the Florida Complex League in 2022.