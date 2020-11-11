Baseball: Auckland Tuatara to withdraw from upcoming Australian Baseball League season

The Auckland Tuatara are set to sit out of the upcoming ABL season. Photo: SMPIMAGES/Baseball Australia

The Auckland Tuatara are set to withdraw from the upcoming Australian Baseball League season due to concerns with Covid-19 restrictions.

New Zealand's only professional baseball club, the Tuatara have opted not to spend another season in Australia to compete in the competition, instead choosing to opt out.

In their inaugural season, the Tuatara spent most of the campaign based abroad as their home base at North Harbour Stadium was not ready for baseball.

However, last year they had the luxury of playing half the season on home soil, and made an impressive run into the playoffs before falling to eventual competition winners Melbourne in a best-of-three series.

Los Angeles Dodgers prospect Jared Walker had agreed to return for the Auckland Tuatara should they play this year. Photo: SMPIMAGES/Baseball Australia.

The Herald understands the Tuatara are set to confirm their decision to the Australian Baseball League in an official capacity today, and an announcement will soon follow.

There have been suggestions that the decision would not sit well with the ABL, who could revoke the team's licence should they go ahead with their decision to opt out. It is understood they would be well within their rights to do so should the Tuatara choose to sit out the campaign.

However, there is the possibility that the Tuatara opting out will create a domino effect as a number of other teams are wrestling with a similar decision.

Neither the Tuatara or the ABL were in a position to comment on the situation when approached by the Herald this morning, but both parties will likely make an official statement later in the day.

