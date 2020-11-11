Website of the Year

Baseball: Auckland Tuatara to withdraw from upcoming Australian Baseball League season

The Auckland Tuatara are set to sit out of the upcoming ABL season. Photo: SMPIMAGES/Baseball Australia

Christopher Reive
Christopher Reive is a sports reporter for NZME

The Auckland Tuatara are set to withdraw from the upcoming Australian Baseball League season due to concerns with Covid-19 restrictions.

New Zealand's only professional baseball club, the Tuatara have opted not to spend another season

