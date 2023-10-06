Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan at the 2019 World Cup. Photo / Getty Images

Afghanistan have been hot on Bangladesh’s heels for the better part of the last decade. This year they are locked at 2-2 after Afghanistan won the bilateral ODI series in Chattogram 2-1, but later Bangladesh beat them by a handsome margin in the Asia Cup. The two sets of players respect each other, but the gloves will be off in the World Cup opener for the two sides in Dharamsala on Saturday.

Bangladesh had a somewhat disappointing 2019 tournament, they came in with high expectations and an experienced squad but won just three of their eight matches - they will look to begin their campaign against an Afghan side that struggle for regular ODI fixtures.

Afghanistan have to shed their tag of big tournament underperformers. They didn’t win any games in the 2019 World Cup, so going better than that is a bottom line requirement this time round.

History

Afghanistan and Bangladesh have faced each other in 15 matches in One Day Internationals. Afghanistan have won 6 while Bangladesh have won 9.

TAB odds

Bangladesh $1.70, Afghanistan $2.10

How to watch

Sky Sport 3 from 6pm tonight, the Herald will have live updates.

Herald prediction

Bangladesh by 6 wickets/50 runs.

Squads

Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan (c), Litton Kumer Das, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Najmul Hossain Shanto (vc), Tawhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah Riyad, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib.

Afghanistan: Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq.