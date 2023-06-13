Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby
Updated

Backing the wrong horse? NZ Rugby’s big billion-dollar risk - Gregor Paul

Gregor Paul
By
5 mins to read
The All Blacks haka. Photo / Photosport

The All Blacks haka. Photo / Photosport

OPINION:

In the race to bag what could be a billion-dollar broadcast contract, New Zealand Rugby is in danger of backing the wrong horse.

The national body is currently sitting on a broadcast deal worth

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport