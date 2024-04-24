Shane Rose Australian rider at Horse of the Year Hastings talks about wearing a mankini in the saddle. Video/Warren Buckland Reporter/ Mitchell Hageman

Australian horse trainer Darren Weir has been found not guilty of attempting to corrupt the outcome of races, including the 2018 Melbourne Cup.

Weir was charged with the use of a jigger - an illegal battery-powered shock device - on three race horses at his Warrnambool stables in 2018.

He and co-accused Jarrod Mclean and Tyson Kermond had pleaded guilty to historic animal cruelty and welfare charges, but denied charges relating to dishonest and corrupt conduct.

McLean and Kermond were also found not guilty of the three corruption charges.

Weir has already served a four-year ban relating to the possession of a jigger device.

Judge John Bowman said at the Victorian Racing Tribunal (VRT) hearing on Wednesday that in dismissing the charges, the panel was not satisfied the use of the jigger on three horses (Red Cardinal, Tosen Basil and Yogi) could affect the outcome of races the horses entered.

“The bottom line is we are not satisfied comfortably or otherwise that charges one, two, and three have been made out,” Bowman said.

“Particularly we are not comfortably satisfied that the required component of ‘likely to affect the outcome of any race’ has been proven.”

Judge Bowman, in handing down the decision, highlighted evidence given by Dr Andrew McLean, an equine scientist. McLean was questioned during the hearing but admitted to not being a racing expert.

“We are not particularly impressed with the evidence of Dr McLean, firstly, whilst he may be qualified in various aspects in relation to animal welfare, his knowledge of and experience with racehorses and racing is limited,” Bowman said.

The VRT will reconvene next week with a hearing to advise on a date for penalty submissions.



