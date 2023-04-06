Australian tennis great Jelena Dokic has posted a set of images to Instagram, revealing the horrific personal aftermath of what is a global issue. Photo / AP

Australian tennis great Jelena Dokic has posted a set of images to Instagram, revealing the horrific personal aftermath of what is a global issue. Photo / AP

Former Australian tennis champion Jelena Dokic has shared a haunting set of images revealing the aftermath of the abuse she suffered throughout her career.

The 39-year-old former world No. 4 has become one of the stars of the Australian summer of tennis with her sharp and insightful commentary.

But Dokic has also been open with her struggles with depression, online abuse, body shaming and the family violence she suffered throughout her career.

Dokic revealed the horrific abuse she suffered at the hands of her father during her tennis career in her book Unbreakable.

Jelena Dokic’s images show her “swollen, bruised and bleeding shins” (red circles added). Photo / Instagram

She revealed she suffered regular beatings with a belt or a hard-capped boot, including one incident where she was knocked unconscious.

On Thursday, Dokic took to Instagram, sharing images of herself at 17 with her legs covered in bruises.

Dokic revealed she was “sad and angry” after speaking at a domestic and family violence event with the countless number of women still suffering abuse.

“Swollen, bruised and bleeding shins from being beaten and kicked all night with sharp shoes right into my shins for losing a match,” she posted on Instagram.

“These images were taken more than two weeks later and I was still heavily bruised. I was 17 years old.

“To this day I still have sensitive and bumpy shins from this beating.

“From every wound there is a scar and these are mine. I have survived but not everyone woman and girl has or will.

“And that’s the sad reality.”

Dokic said the reason for the post was that there were countless people who are currently suffering but that don’t have a voice.

Damir Dokic father of Jelena Dokic watches her in action against Kristina Brandi of America at Wimbledon in 2000. Photo / Getty

“I was speaking at a domestic and family violence event today and I was sad,” she continued.

“Sad and angry for the tens of millions of women out there in the world who I know right in this moment are going through a lot worse than I ever did.

“1 woman a week is killed from domestic violence in Australia alone.

“1 in 4 women will experience domestic violence in their lifetime.

“The figures are even worse around the world.

“The more that we don’t talk about it, the more we shy away from the issue, the more we are abandoning women and girls.

“For those reading this that might be experiencing abuse or domestic violence just know I get you.

“I know how scared and afraid you are.

“Know that you have incredible strength and courage.

“Nothing is your fault.

“For those that can please be there for those that need help and support. Don’t shy away from them and don’t abandon them.

“Coming from someone that has been there, abandoned and scared to death please don’t turn your back. Women and girls need you and your help.

“SPEAKING UP ABOUT DOMESTIC VIOLENCE IS NOT ATTENTION SEEKING.

“WOMEN AND GIRLS DIE EVERY DAY BECAUSE OF THIS JUDGEMENT AND SHAME.

“AND WHEN IT HAPPENS IT’S UNFORTUNATELY TOO LATE.

“WE LIVE IN A SOCIETY THAT SHAMES AND STIGMATISES TALKING ABOUT ABUSE AND DOMESTIC VIOLENCE BUT THEN WE MOURN THE KILLINGS DUE TO VIOLENCE.

“Let’s do more for the future generations. For our daughters, sisters and all the girls and women around the world to make this a better and safer place for them to be happy, healthy and free of violence.

“I will never stop fighting and speaking up about this issue especially for those that can’t and don’t have a voice.

Dokic has been an outspoken advocate after suffering domestic violence at the hands of her father Damir.

In her book Unbreakable, Dokic wrote: “A mediocre training session, a loss, a bad mood — any of these trigger him to bring out the belt. My losing particularly sends my father into a rage. I rarely lose but when I do the consequence is brutal.

“Then he tells me to take off my shirt. It hurts a lot less when you have your shirt on and that’s why he makes me take it off. I stand in my bra, my back to him, and he orders me not to move as he hits me. Often he almost slices my skin with the belt.”

She also said in a 2017 interview with The Project the constant abuse became “normal”.

“You get to a stage after that happening for a couple of years where it’s just your everyday life and you accept it as being, let’s say normal,” Dokic said.

“That’s what my life was about, that’s what I had to deal with literally on a day-to-day basis.

“There was always something even if it at times wasn’t physical, which was very rare, it was emotional. There was always something that I didn’t do right.”