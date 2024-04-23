Oranga Tamariki calls in consultants to help with job cuts, why Three Strikes could add to court backlogs and the first witness in Trump’s trial in the latest NZ Herald headlines.

An Australian radio host has delivered a tirade about Sonny Bill Williams, calling for the former All Black, Kiwis international and boxer to be sacked from his role at Channel 9.

2GB’s Ray Hadley said he was “embarrassed” to be employed by the same company as the cross-code star, who works for Nine Entertainment as a commentator for Stan Sports in Australia. Nine also is the owner of 2GB.

Williams’ social media posts about the conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza prompted Hadley to unload on his radio show. It is unclear exactly which post prompted the attack but Williams has made no secret of his support for Palestine and has referred to Israel as “oppressors”.

“I don’t know how this bloke has continued to be employed by the network that employs me,” Hadley said. “That’s a decision for people who are a higher post than me.

“It’s embarrassing he’s employed by this organisation. I’m embarrassed to be in the same camp as him.

“I’d say to the Nine board that employs me - you should be embarrassed as well, led by Mr [Peter] Costello, that you still employ him. How he sustains his job given his monosyllabic efforts on TV, I’ll never know, let alone his dim-witted approach on social media.”

Hadley has since confirmed to Australian media that he hadn’t been contacted by management - and subsequently doubled down on calling out Williams.

“I’m not going to sit back and ignore what he’s been saying. He needs to be called out. If he wants to go to Gaza, go to Gaza and stay there. I’ve had a gutful,” he said.

It is not the first time the radio host has taken to the airwaves to voice his feelings about Williams and his social media use, calling for him to be sacked after the Rugby World Cup winner reposted comments by controversial American Khaled Beydoun.

“So, Ukrainian civilians defending their families are ‘freedom fighters’... But Palestinians in Gaza doing the EXACT same thing are ‘terrorists?” Williams reposted with a “100 per cent” emoji.

Hadley pulled no punches on his feelings about Williams in an interview as he described the 38-year-old as a “lunatic” and said if “brains were dynamite, Sonny Bill Williams wouldn’t blow his ears off”.

“It’s embarrassing for me and other people connected with this radio and TV network that he’s employed by - and I think that the CEO of the company should review his employment prospects,” he continued.

“It’s a disgrace.”