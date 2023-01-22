A viral video of Novak Djokovic's team passing a note on a water bottle has landed him in fresh drama. Video / @carofloresdenaya

A viral video of Novak Djokovic's team passing a note on a water bottle has landed him in fresh drama. Video / @carofloresdenaya

Novak Djokovic has become embroiled in a fresh water bottle drama at the Australian Open.

A video of the nine-time champion and his court-side team is going viral ahead of his fourth round showdown with Aussie Alex de Minaur on Monday night on Rod Laver Arena.

The clip of Djokovic being passed a water bottle from a member of the his team who was sitting in the Serb’s players box at the time also shows there was a note attached to the bottle during his second round win over Enzo Couacauo.

The moment was captured on film by a spectator and the video is now going viral with two million views on TikTok.

It comes just months after Djokovic’s team was filmed trying to hide a substance it was preparing from inside the stadium at the Paris Masters in November during Djokovic’s semi-final win over Stefanos Tsitsipas.

The 2022 video raised eyebrows after it appeared to capture the exact moment the 21-time grand slam champion’s entourage realised it was being filmed by a spectator and then shuffled around inside the players box to shield what was being prepared.

The latest spectator video shows a man sitting next to Djokovic’s coach Goran Ivanisevic passing a bottle to an on-court official during a change of ends before it is past to Djokovic.

The superstar is then seen reading the label attached before placing the bottle alongside him.

It is not the only Djokovic mystery that has created headlines at Melbourne Park.

Novak Djokovic plays a forehand return during his win over Grigor Dimitrov. Photo / AP

Djokovic said Thursday he cannot practise between matches and is openly worried that a hamstring injury could derail his bid for a record-extending 10th Australian Open crown.

An ailing Djokovic had heavy strapping and needed treatment twice on his troublesome left hamstring before defeating Grigor Dimitrov in the third round.

“I am worried, I have reason to be worried,” he said.

“But at the same time I have to accept the circumstances and try to adjust myself with my team. My physio and medical team has been doing everything possible so that I can be able to play every match.

“My situation with my injury is not ideal … I have to take it day by day.

“I’m not practising in the days between because I’m trying to give myself more time for my leg to be in somewhat more of an ideal state.

“But I have to accept the circumstances and try to adjust myself,” he added. “I have two choices – to leave or to keep going. I am going to keep going and try and play and compete. I don’t know how my body is going to react. I hope for the best.”