Novak Djokovic dropped just five games in his fourth round match with Alex de Minaur, winning 6-2 6-1 6-2 on Monday (23rd January) as he cruised into the final eight of the Australian Open. Video / AP

The drama was flying thick and fast following Novak Djokovic’s ruthless demolition job on Aussie Alex de Minaur.

It emerged after the match that Djokovic has simply had enough of the rumours and speculation that has surrounded his hamstring injury on his left leg.

Djokovic played nearly perfect tennis in the straight-sets win over de Minaur, where he won 16 of the final 19 service games, leading to another flurry of suggestions he has been faking the injury that he says he has carried since playing in Adelaide earlier this month.

Asked afterwards how he had been so emphatic, Djokovic told the crowd: “Because I wanted to.”

The 35-year-old called it his “best match of this year so far” and a “perfect match”.

And of his hamstring added: “Tonight I didn’t feel any pain. I moved as well as I have the whole tournament.

“It means we are progressing in the right direction.”

Novak Djokovic reacts after defeating Alex de Minaur. Photo / AP

He again addressed the issue in his post match press conference and vented his fury when speaking to Serbian journalists.

“I leave the doubting to those people — let them doubt,” Djokovic said.

“Only my injuries are questioned. When some other players are injured, then they are the victims, but when it is me, I am faking it. It is very interesting … I don’t feel that I need to prove anything to anyone.

“I have got the MRI, ultrasound and everything else, both from two years ago and now. Whether I will publish that in my documentary or on the social media, depends on how I feel. Maybe I will do I it, maybe I won’t.

“I am not really interested at this point what people are thinking and saying.

“It is fun, it is interesting to see how the narrative surrounding me continues, narrative that is different compared to other players that have been going through similar situation. But I am used to it, and it just gives me extra strength and motivation. So I thank them for that.”

Tennis journalist Jose Morgado said they were “strong words” for the nine-time champion to use.