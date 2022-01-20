Speaking to American tennis great Jim Courier after the win, Medvedev didn't attempt to hide his frustration with the spectators. Video / Sky Sport / Eurosport

Australian Open favourite Daniil Medvedev has blasted the "low IQ" spectators at Melbourne Park after his second round victory over Nick Kyrgios on Rod Laver Arena.

Medvedev toppled the Australian 7-6 6-4 4-6 6-2 on Thursday evening to book his spot in the third round of the grand slam tournament, where he will face Dutch star Botic van de Zandschulp.

Throughout the entertaining contest, the rowdy spectators were repeatedly warned by the chair umpire about cheering and yelling during the players' service motion.

In the first set, Kyrgios became so irritated with the crowd that he yelled: "Can you please stop screaming out while I'm f***ing serving."

Nick Kyrgios reacts during his second round match against Daniil Medvedev. Photo / AP

Medvedev was calmer throughout the match, hardly showing any emotion until he secured the victory.

But speaking to American tennis great Jim Courier after the win, Medvedev didn't attempt to hide his frustration with the spectators.

When asked if he enjoyed the match, the 25-year-old replied: "I came to win this match and I am happy I managed to do it."

Courier then asked how Medvedev managed to control his emotions, and the Russian responded: "That is the only choice when you get booed between first and second serve. You have to stay calm and win the match."

The crowd started booing from the stands as Courier tried to pose another question, but Medvedev could not hear the four-time grand slam champion.

"Sorry, I can't hear you. Show some respect for Jim Courier," Medvedev said.

"Thank you, guys. Let him speak please. If you respect somebody, at least respect Jim Courier. What I was saying is … I cannot hear him, guys."

That crowd reaction to Daniil Medvedev is embarrassing. Leave the tribal stuff for the match - and even then it was ordinary what was happening between serves. Can’t blame him for being pissed off. #AusOpen — Marc McGowan 🗣✍️👨🏻‍💻📰 (@ByMarcMcGowan) January 20, 2022

Courier tried to explain to Medvedev that the spectators were not booing him, rather mimicking the noise made when football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo performs his trademark celebration after scoring a goal.

"What I think they have been saying is "sieuuu" which is a thing when Ronaldo scores a goal," he explained.

"So I think that is what is going on. I don't think they are booing you. I hope I am right on that."

After the on-court interview, Medvedev cheekily wrote "siuuuu" on the camera lens.

Medvedev later told Eurosport: "It's just a little disappointing when they are making so much noise between 1st and 2nd serve, I guess some people just have a low I.Q."

However, Kyrgios enjoyed the lively atmosphere on Rod Laver Arena, telling reporters after the defeat: "I thought the atmosphere was awesome. I thought the crowd was — like, that's what sport is.

"You've got the most entertaining player playing in his home slam on Rod Laver. You'd expect the crowd to be like that. I can understand it's a gentleman's game, but it's about time that people embraced some sort of different energy in this sport otherwise it will die out. It's just that simple."