Australian Open live: $1 million tennis star wearing a $6 Kmart special

Australia's Thanasi Kokkinakis. Photo / AP

He's earned more than a million dollars during his injury-hit tennis career but Thanasi Kokkinakis is going budget for his outfit this year.

The popular Aussie was among a huge surge of locals who have qualified for the second round, which begins on a bumper day three featuring Serena Williams, Naomi Osaka, Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios.

You can read about his wardrobe and more in our live coverage of all the action from Melbourne Park.

Day three key matches

Rod Laver Arena

Bianca Andreescu (CAN) [8] v Su-Wei Hsieh (TPE)

Nina Stojanovic (SRB) v Serena Williams (USA) [10]

Novak Djokovic (SRB) [1] v Frances Tiafoe (USA)

Caroline Garcia (FRA) v Naomi Osaka (JPN) [3]

Maxime Cressy (USA) v Alexander Zverev (GER) [6]

Show Court 1

Aryna Sabalenka (BLR) [7] v Daria Kasatkina (RUS)

Sorana Cirstrea (ROU) v Petra Kvitova (CZE) [9]

Dominic Thiem (AUT) [3] v Dominik Koepfer (GER)

Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) v Simona Halep (ROU) [2]

Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) [18] v Alex Bolt (AUS)

John Cain Arena

Stan Wawrinka (SUI) [17] v Marton Fucsovics (HUN)

Venus Williams (USA) v Sara Errani (ITA)

Iga Swiatek (POL) [15] v Camila Giorgi (ITA)

Nick Kyrgios (AUS) v Ugo Humbert (FRA) [29]

Other Aussies

James Duckworth (AUS) v Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) [20]

Denis Shapovalov (CAN) [11] v Bernard Tomic (AUS)

1.30pm: Barty blitz leaves rival stunned

If you're still catching up from last night, Ash Barty absolutely annihilated Danka Kovinic in straight sets on Tuesday night, romping to a 6-0 6-0 win in just 44 minutes to begin her Australian Open campaign for another year.

It makes you wonder what the point of enduring 14 days of quarantine was for Barty's opponent from Montenegro.

As sports reporter Sam Landsberger pointed out on Twitter, Kovinic spent 20,160 minutes in hotel quarantine — only for her tournament to end in just 44 minutes.

With an AFL glamour couple watching on, Barty won 50 points and lost only 10 all match. That's less than a point a game.

Amazingly, she won the first 16 points of the contest as she bounded towards the history books, becoming the first Australian since Wendy Turnbull in 1985 to win an Australian Open match 6-0 6-0. It was also Barty's first double bagel at a grand slam.

It's no wonder her second round opponent Daria Gavrilova is a little intimidated by the world number one.

1pm: The Kokk dominates in $6 Kmart special

Without a win at the Australian Open since 2015, Thanasi Kokkinakis saw the sponsors fall away.

So much so that he was wearing a "$6 Kmart special" during his drought-breaking 6-4 6-1 6-1 first round win over Korea's Soonwoo Kwon.

Asked about his all-black ensemble, Kokkinakis explained: "Mate, Kmart special.

"I went to Chadstone, bought some $6 tees and went to work. I just felt comfortable in it.

"I tried to order some more but they got cancelled and they didn't make it through to South Yarra.

"It's tough out here, man, it's not what it used to be – but it's alright, blue collar way."

The South Aussie, who has battled loads of injuries in his career, had tears in his eyes during and after his emphatic victory that sets up a second round match against Stefanos Tsitsipas.

"At 5-0 (in the third set), I just felt this massive roar and massive cheer from the crowd, I started tearing up. It was a bit of a soft moment," he said.

"There's so much stuff behind the scenes to get back to that point that not a lot of people realise apart from my team and my friends and family. Definitely got a bit emotional."