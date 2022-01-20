Garbine Muguruza was beaten in the second round of the Australian Open. Photo / Getty Images

Day four of the Australian Open is here, with a blockbuster clash between Daniil Medvedev and Nick Kyrgios headlining the bill.

Local hero triumphs

World No175 Christopher O'Connell has secured the biggest win of his career, with the Australian wildcard knocking world No13 Diego Schwartzman out of the tournament in straight sets.

O'Connell had never made it through to the third round of a Grand Slam in his career to date, however held his own against Schwartzman to change that.

Unlike a lot of players at the top of the rankings, Schwartzman does not have the asset of an overpowering serve, and O'Connell took advantage of the opportunities against serve when they presented themselves.

Both players took a break in the opening set, but O'Connell was able to see off three set points to force a tiebreaker and went on to take the set 7-6 (6).

With confidence running high, O'Connell went on with the job, getting the breaks he needed in the second and third sets, taking both 6-4.

He will now hard serving American Maxime Cressy in the third round.

There were no such troubles for other seeds early in proceedings today, with Andrey Rublev (5), Daniel Evans (24) and Marin Cilic (27) all moving on.

Top seeds tumble

The women's singles draw has lost two of its top 10 seeds in the space of 10 minutes, with Garbine Muguruza (3) and Anett Kontaveit (6) being eliminated from the tournament.

Taking on French veteran Alize Cornet, Muguruza was slow to get going, dropping her opening service game of the match to quickly fall behind 3-0 in the first set. That break was all Cornet needed to take the set 6-3. Muguruza fought back early in the second set, but was unable to get the crucial break. Instead, it was her French counterpart he got the breakthrough in the fifth game of the set. From there, the world No61 went on with the job, taking the set 6-3 for a straight sets win.

It was a similar story for Kontaveit. Broken on her first service game of the match, the Estonian never really got time to find herself in the first set before going down 6-2 against world No39 Clara Tauson.

Kontaveit twice found herself a break ahead in the second set, but was unable to take advantage and was broken back immediately both times. Tauson broke Kontaveit's serve once more in the set, then went on to close out the set 6-4 to take a straight sets victory.

Seventh seed Iga Swiatek had no such troubles against Sweden's Rebecca Peterson, winning 6-2, 6-2 to move into the third round.

Advantage Medvedev?

World No2 Daniil Medvedev and Australian favourite Nick Kyrgios will take to the court on Rod Laver Arena later tonight, a decision that will eliminate some of the rowdy atmosphere seen in Kyrgios' round one win over Liam Broady.

The win over Broady was played on John Cain Arena, often referred to as 'the people's court' as anyone with a day pass to the event can rock up and take a seat in the stands. Kyrgios used that well and truly to his advantage in his straight sets win over Broady, playing to the crowd and feeding off their support.

With the hometown support in Kyrgios' favour, Englishman Broady found it quite a hostile environment to play in.

Nick Kyrgios. Photo / Getty Images

"Everyone was telling me you'll really enjoy it, it's going to be amazing, but I thought it was absolutely awful," Broady said of the atmosphere after the match.

"I obviously wanted to win and losing matches in general isn't enjoyable, and the atmosphere was incredible, but it's the first time I've ever walked onto a tennis court and been booed, which for me was a crazy experience.

"You get sledging from the sides like you can't believe that you can't pick up on TV. It's a very difficult atmosphere to try and handle, and like I said (Kyrgios) is incredible at getting them behind him and he plays better for it. I think that's very rare now, especially in the sport of tennis, people don't really interact with the crowd like her does, and that is one of his biggest strengths."

However, unsurprisingly, the second round match between Kyrgios and Medvedev will be played at the tennis park's largest arena. Kyrgios will still have plenty of admirers, undoubtedly, however it's a court Medvedev has been terrific on - crowd support or not.

Their match headlines the night session.