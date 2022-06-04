Australian football star Alou Kuol scored one of the most remarkable goals you will ever see in his team's 1-1 draw with Iraq at the AFC Under-23 Asian Cup.

The 20-year-old somehow found the back of the net late in the first half with a scorpion kick backheel, despite a cross from Josh Rawlins looking like it had missed the mark.

Everyone thought the ball was going behind Kuol but he stuck out his right leg and made contact without even looking, pulling off a miracle strike that gave the Aussies a 1-0 lead.

"I was running forward and saw the ball go behind me, and I just thought, 'Yeah, let's do it'," Kuol said, per the Socceroos website.

"I couldn't do anything else so I just hit it and it came off.

"Out of 10? I'd give it a five. That's normal. Just give me the same ball and I'll do it again!

"I'm lying, that was nice."

Football commentator Adam Peacock wrote on Twitter Kuol's "amazing" effort was "the greatest goal in the history of football".

The Aussies walked away with a point from the Under-23 Cup clash in Uzbekistan after having a player sent off just 17 minutes into the game.

"Happy to get a point but it's a disappointing result, 100 per cent," Kuol said.

"We were up and we had to get on with it, but in the end Iraq were lucky to get away with a point."

Australia has four points from two games, following a 2-0 win over Kuwait in the tournament opener.

The men in green and gold face Jordan next, where a draw will be enough to see them advance from the group stage into the quarter-finals.