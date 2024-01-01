Australia's David Warner gestures as he walks off for the final time at a Boxing Day test. Photo / AP

David Warner has retired from one-day international cricket in the lead-up to his final Test match, but could make a comeback at the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy.

The veteran opener said the time was right to conclude his ODI career following Australia’s recent World Cup triumph in India, where he was the side’s leading run-scorer.

Warner had been contemplating retiring from ODIs since before the tournament and he went public with his decision at a press conference on Monday, before his Test swansong at the SCG this week.

He will continue to play Twenty20 cricket for Australia, having previously suggested he could announce his international retirement from that format after this year’s World Cup in North America.

“It was a [ODI] decision that I was very, very comfortable with,” the 37-year-old said.

“To win in India, from where we were, was absolutely amazing.

“When we lost two games in a row in India, the bond just got stronger with each other and it’s not by fluke or by chance that we were able to get to where we were.

“So I’ll make that decision today, to retire from those forms [ODIs].”

Warner retires as the sixth-highest run-scorer in Australian ODI history, having amassed 6932 runs from his 161 matches, and a two-time World Cup winner.

His 22 centuries are the second most by any Australian ODI player, behind only Ricky Ponting, who made 29 in 105 more innings than Warner played.

If called upon, Warner would be open to making a comeback at the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy in Pakistan.

The Champions Trophy is among the only pieces of silverware missing from Warner’s resumé; the last time Australia won it in 2009, he was not yet a lock for selection in the XI.

“If I’m playing decent cricket in two years’ time and I’m around and they need someone, I’m going to be available,” he said.

Australia's David Warner celebrates his century during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match between Australia and Pakistan in Bengaluru. Photo / AP

Warner flagged the decision to quit ODIs would create more opportunities to play franchise cricket overseas, including in the United Arab Emirates-based ILT20.

He is also eager to remain in the BBL after his contract with the Sydney Thunder expires at the end of summer.

“I definitely am keen to pursue playing Big Bash next year,” said Warner, who will have a commentary role with Fox Sports next summer.

“There has been a lot of talk about the ILT20, which will be starting, I’m pretty sure, after the BBL. So I would like to play that in and around the commentary stuff.”

Warner has been a fixture of the IPL since 2009 but, amid a busy international schedule, has never featured in the Pakistan Super League or England’s The Hundred.

Warner has played one season each in the Caribbean Premier League and Bangladesh Premier League before the Covid-19 pandemic.

“[ODI retirement] does allow me to go and play some other leagues around the world,” he said.

Warner’s final Test match begins on Wednesday at his home ground, where Australia have the chance to complete a 3-0 series whitewash against Pakistan.