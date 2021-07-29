Australian athletes locked down in Covid chaos at the Tokyo Olympics

The entire Australian track and field team has been forced into lockdown inside the Olympics Village as a result of a Covid-19 incident.
According to Channel 7's Chris Reason, the Aussie athletics team received a message while many were training at the Olympic Stadium informing them to return to the village.
"Disturbing and worrying news," Reason said.
"They got a message to return immediately to the Athletes' Village to get out of where they were training and basically isolate themselves in their rooms until further notice."
The report suggests an Australian athlete may have been a close contact of a member of the American athletics team who has contracted Covid-19.
American pole-vaulter Sam Kendricks was banned from competing at the Tokyo Games as a result of his positive test. He is reported to have been training with Aussie pole-vaulter Kurtis Marshall.
The athletics schedule begins from Friday morning, leaving the Aussie track and field team with an uncertain future.
