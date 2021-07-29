Australian athletes locked down in Covid chaos at the Tokyo Olympics

Two more medals for New Zealand as NZ Herald Focus Sport's Cheree Kinnear wraps day six, and rowing legend Eric Murray reviews all the action on the water. Video / NZ Herald / Sky Sport

Two more medals for New Zealand as NZ Herald Focus Sport's Cheree Kinnear wraps day six, and rowing legend Eric Murray reviews all the action on the water. Video / NZ Herald / Sky Sport

The entire Australian track and field team has been forced into lockdown inside the Olympics Village as a result of a Covid-19 incident.

According to Channel 7's Chris Reason, the Aussie athletics team received a message while many were training at the Olympic Stadium informing them to return to the village.

"Disturbing and worrying news," Reason said.

"They got a message to return immediately to the Athletes' Village to get out of where they were training and basically isolate themselves in their rooms until further notice."

The report suggests an Australian athlete may have been a close contact of a member of the American athletics team who has contracted Covid-19.

Official statement AOC: "Members of Australia’s track and field team.. are isolating in their rooms as a precautionary measure following news of a COVID positive...member of the US track and field Team" They're now being tested. Anxious wait, competition starts tomorrow #Olympics — Chris Reason (@ChrisReason7) July 29, 2021

American pole-vaulter Sam Kendricks was banned from competing at the Tokyo Games as a result of his positive test. He is reported to have been training with Aussie pole-vaulter Kurtis Marshall.

The athletics schedule begins from Friday morning, leaving the Aussie track and field team with an uncertain future.

