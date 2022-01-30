Nick Kyrgios has taken a swipe at media for reporting he was disrespectful to Ash Barty. Photo / Getty

Nick Kyrgios has taken a swipe at media for reporting he was disrespectful to Ash Barty. Photo / Getty

Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios has taken a swipe at the "media" and Australian Open rival Max Purcell in a blistering Instagram post overnight.

The 26-year-old came under fire on Sunday for an apparent slight on Ash Barty, with some commentators believing he made an "extremely disrespectful" remark after she won her maiden title at Melbourne Park.

When asked about the atmosphere his matches have generated this tournament, Kyrgios — without being prompted — appeared to suggest his own men's doubles final on Saturday night generated more interest and higher TV ratings than Barty did in the women's singles final.

Kyrgios has been celebrating his incredible Australian Open men's doubles championship victory with Thanasi Kokkinakis, but he responded to the swirling criticism in the early hours of Monday morning.

Nick Kyrgios has slammed suggestions he was disrespectful to Ash Barty. Photo / Getty

His post also included a brutal attack on fellow Aussie Max Purcell, who partnered with veteran Matt Ebden in the all-Australian men's doubles final.

However, he was just as scathing of the press.

"F** you media," Kyrgios wrote on his Instagram stories "Honestly, I said nothing disrespectful to @ashbarty I said that the crowd this year was amazing and I feel as if @the-kokk1 & I were a big part of that.

"Ash's father came to me and even said that. All I said was that when people watch me around the world the stadiums are full. I grew up with Ash & always knew her potential."

Kyrgios' anger then turned towards Purcell after the pair had exchanged some prickly words through the media throughout the tournament.

Purcell earlier in the tournament appeared to write on Instagram that Kyrgios and Kokkinakis were "disrespectful" to their opponents and he "couldn't agree more" to a comment that called for Kyrgios to be disqualified for hitting a ball into the crowd, striking a 9-year-old boy.

Purcell praised Kyrgios in his post-match press conference following the final, but also said: "I think it was great for ticket sales here but I'm not so sure how it was taken overseas.

"If you're watching some of Nick and Thanasi's matches earlier in the week and you're overseas, maybe you get turned off tennis a little bit."

Kyrgios got to have his say on Instagram.

"As for @maxpurcell you donut, regarding your comments after the match, you clearly have no idea about entertainment and sport," he wrote.