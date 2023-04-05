Ryan Fox and his father Grant pose for a photo during the Par 3 contest prior to the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. Photo / Getty

All you need to know about the 2023 Masters at Augusta National in Georgia, golf’s first major of the year.

Kiwi in the field

Ryan Fox makes his Masters debut after earning an invite on the back of his victory at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship last year, which saw him surge up the world rankings. Fox missed the cut at the Valero Texas Open last week but he has impressed on American soil over the past month with a top 30 finish at the Players Championship and a T-14th at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Last year

Scottie Scheffler capped off an incredible 56-day stretch by winning the Masters for his fourth victory of the year. He four-putted the final hole for double bogey and shot 1-under 71 to win by three shots over Rory McIlroy. Scheffler has not finished worse than a tie for 12th in his seven tournaments this year. Ian Woosnam, Fred Couples, Woods, Dustin Johnson and Scheffler are the only players to win the Masters as No. 1 in the world.

Tiger watch

Woods is making only his second start of the year. This is his fourth tournament against elite competition since last year’s Masters. He has never missed the cut at Augusta National as a pro. Woods conceded in a press conference yesterday that each trip to the Masters — at his age (47) and with surgeries on both legs and his back over the last decade — makes him wonder if it’s going to be the last one.

“I don’t know how many more I have in me,” Woods said.

Rory slam?

McIlroy can complete the career Grand Slam with a victory. This is his 15th Masters appearance. Only Mark O’Meara (15) and Sergio Garcia (19) have had 14 or more appearances before winning. McIlroy won his first major the US Open in 2011, the PGA Championship the following year and then the Open Championship in 2014. He was second last year and has seven top 10 finishes.

Lookout for LIV

The field includes 18 players whom the PGA Tour suspended for playing with LIV Golf, including seven past Masters champions. Greg Norman, LIV CEO, stoked the debate by telling The Daily Telegraph if a LIV player won the Masters, the other 17 would be waiting for him behind the 18th green to celebrate. Norman won’t be there because he says he wasn’t invited. LIV’s best chances are probably British Open winner Cam Smith, former Masters winners Dustin Johnson and Patrick Reed as well as most recent LIV Orlando winner Brooks Koepka.

Course changes

The main talking point is around the par-5 13th hole which has been extended 35 yards and now measures 545 yards. It still requires an accurate tee shot to the center of the fairway to set up players to go for the green, but they likely will be hitting at least a mid-iron. A tributary to Rae’s Creek winds in front of the green, and four bunkers are behind the putting surface. From tee to green, there are about 1,600 azaleas.

Featured groups

Fox will start at 4.36am on Friday along with Americans Billy Horschel and Harris English before a 1.24am tee-off on Saturday for the second round.

The Masters have largely decided against grouping the outspoken PGA Tour stars with their LIV counterparts for the opening two rounds.

Tiger Woods is featured alongside Viktor Hovland and Xander Schauffele (2.18am) while defending champion Scottie Scheffler is teeing up alongside Max Homa and amateur Sam Bennett (5.36am).

Two other featured group includes Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm and Cameron Young (2.42am) and Jordan Spieth, Tommy Fleetwood and Tony Finau (6am).

Key groups

2.18am - Tiger Woods, Viktor Hovland, Xander Schauffele

2.30am - Adam Scott, Patrick Cantlay, Kurt Kitayama

2.42am - Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm, Cameron Young

2.54am - Cameron Smith, Hideki Matsuyama, Sungjae Im

5.24am - Matthew Fitzpatrick, Collin Morikawa, Will Zalatoris

5.36am - Scottie Scheffler, Max Homa, Sam Bennett (a)

5.48am - Tom Kim, Rory McIlroy, Sam Burns

6am - Jordan Speith, Tommy Fleetwood, Tony Finau

Best finish by a Kiwi at the Masters

Frank Nobilo finished fourth at the 1996 Masters, sevens shots back from winner Nick Faldo. 2005 US Open winner Michael Campbell failed to make the cut in 10 attempts while fellow major winner Sir Bob Charles had five top 25 finishes at Augusta, his best effort tied for 15th in 1963. Danny Lee sat in second place after the opening round in 2016 after shooting a four-under 64. He was still in third at the halfway point despite a second round 74. He eventually finished tied for 17th.

Back-to-back winners

Scheffler is looking to join an elite group who have defended a Masters title. Jack Nicklaus (1965,66). Nick Faldo (1989-90) and Tiger Woods (2001, 02) and managed to claim repeat wins. 17 players have won multiple titles with Nicklaus lead the way with six titles, one ahead of Woods.

Rain in the air?

There is a chance of a Monday finish in Augusta with the weather looking very dodgy for the penultimate day.

TAB odds

Rory McIlroy $7.50

Scottie Schneffler $8

John Rahm $10

Jordan Spieth $17

Patrick Cantlay $18

Justin Thomas $20

Tony Finau $23

Dustin Johnson $25

Ryan Fox $151

How to watch

Sky TV will have several channels for featured groups (Pop-up 1), Amen corner (Sky Sport 3), holes 15 and 16 (Sport Sport 5) along with the main coverage on Sky Sport 6. The Herald will have live updates of the final round on Easter Monday.

Masters records

Most wins: Arnold Palmer, six victories

Youngest winner: Tiger Woods in 1997 (21 years, 104 days)

Older winner: Jack Nicklaus in 1986 (46 years, 82 days)

Biggest comeback: Jack Burke Jr., 1956, started final round eight strokes behind.

Winning at first attempt: Horton Smith 1934, Gene Sarazen 1935, Fuzzy Zoeller 1979.

Biggest margin of victory: Tiger Woods 1997, 12 strokes

Course record: 63, Nick Price 1986, Greg Norman 1996