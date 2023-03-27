Antonina Vyshyvanova of the Ukraine dives from the 21 metre platform during last year's Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series event in Sydney. Photo / Getty

Auckland will feature as the grand finale to the 14th season of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series in November at a site loosely described so far as a “brand new waterfront location”.

The world’s best will launch from platforms up to 27 metres high off iconic buildings, gorges and historic bridges across the world. 24 divers per event will hit the water at around 5Gs in the likes of Boston, Paris and Stockholm.

The winner takes home the King Kahekili Trophy.

2023 Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series Calendar

June 3 – Boston, USA

June 18 – Paris, FRA

July 2 – Polignano a Mare, ITA

August 3 – Takachiho, JPN

August 19 – Stockholm, SWE

September 9 – Mostar, BIH

November 19 – Auckland, NZL