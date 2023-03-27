Auckland will feature as the grand finale to the 14th season of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series in November at a site loosely described so far as a “brand new waterfront location”.
The world’s best will launch from platforms up to 27 metres high off iconic buildings, gorges and historic bridges across the world. 24 divers per event will hit the water at around 5Gs in the likes of Boston, Paris and Stockholm.
The winner takes home the King Kahekili Trophy.
2023 Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series Calendar
June 3 – Boston, USA
June 18 – Paris, FRA
July 2 – Polignano a Mare, ITA
August 3 – Takachiho, JPN
August 19 – Stockholm, SWE
September 9 – Mostar, BIH
November 19 – Auckland, NZL