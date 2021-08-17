Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Rugby

Auckland schoolboy rugby team 'devastated' after sanction strips them of semi-final spot

5 minutes to read
Members of the Takapuna Grammar School first XV have been described as feeling "devastated" after a decision by College Sport Auckland to dock them of eight competition points. Photo / Getty.

Members of the Takapuna Grammar School first XV have been described as feeling "devastated" after a decision by College Sport Auckland to dock them of eight competition points. Photo / Getty.

Patrick McKendry
By:

Sports writer

Members of the Takapuna Grammar School first XV rugby team have been described as feeling "devastated" after a decision by College Sport Auckland to dock them of eight competition points for allegedly fielding a non-eligible

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.