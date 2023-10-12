Auckland Rugby League has referred an investigation into possible financial irregularities over to police and the Serious Fraud Office. Photo / Photosport

Auckland Rugby League has suspended three of its board of directors after an investigation into possible financial irregularities in the organisation.

The matter has been referred to the police and Serious Fraud Office after a preliminary inspection by accounting firm PwC on instruction from the ARL management showed evidence of misapplied funds.

ARL chief executive Rebecca Russell said today while three had been suspended, the culpability of any person named in the initial report was yet to be determined.

Russell said the remaining four directors would continue to provide the governance necessary to ensure the ongoing activities and operations of ARL while a more comprehensive investigation is undertaken.

The ARL and police have been contacted for further comment.