Security removes a pitch invader in an Auckland FC shirt during the Wellington Phoenix v Sydney FC match. Photo / Photosport

They might not have played an official A-League match yet, but Auckland FC are wasting no time in stoking their rivalry with the Wellington Phoenix, in the wake of Saturday’s pitch invasion.

As the Phoenix defeated Sydney FC 2-1 at Eden Park - their last home match in the City of Sails - a pitch invader wearing an Auckland FC shirt took the field in the dying stages to crash the party.

The pitch invader has since been trespassed from Eden Park for two years, and handed a $5000 fine.

However, the fact that the invader was wearing an Auckland FC jersey, which was only revealed on Thursday and is not available for sale to the public, points to an inside job.

Auckland FC’s supporter group Terrazza d’Azzuro took to X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday night, with a post saying the pitch invader had been encouraged by the new club’s higher-ups.

“One of the Auckland FC owners offered us some shirts if we crashed the Nix’s party,” the group posted.

“Worth it to see all the Wellington fans bleat on about it today.”

Former All Black Ali Williams is a co-owner of the club, alongside wife Anna Mowbray and American billionaire Bill Foley’s Black Knights group.

The pitch invasion is the latest barb to be traded between the two Kiwi A-League clubs.

On Thursday, before Auckland FC’s name was officially confirmed, the Phoenix posted a petition to expand the “Greater Wellington” region to include Auckland in the club’s territory.