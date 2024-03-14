The wait is over for football fans in New Zealand's largest city. Video / Supplied

So far, so good.

Although the Auckland A-League team have yet to kick a ball, they seem to be doing everything right on their accelerated start up journey.

A classic name. A traditional kit. A new supporters pub. And a pair of local celebrity investors.

Former All Black Ali Williams and toy company magnate Anna Mowbray were unveiled as co-owners at Thursday’s launch, where the name – Auckland FC – badge and home uniform were revealed. Williams and Mowbray have joined up with American billionaire Bill Foley and will be directors on the board.

While it was a surprise, the move hasn’t come from nowhere, as the Auckland power couple had been linked with a bid for the A-League franchise last year, before deciding that the time wasn’t right. But they began talks with Foley after he was confirmed as the licence holder last November, with their involvement formalised earlier this year.

Mowbray, who was a co-founder of the Zuru toy empire and has since started several other businesses, said there were multiple motivations.

“I grew up playing football,” Mowbray told the Herald. “Ali grew up playing football and we have got five kids, all who play. They love the sport, obsessed with the sport and it has really ignited a passion for Ali and I.

“This is about bringing a team to one of largest cities in the world that doesn’t have a football team and figuring out how to do that in a way that also allows for an individual to be propelled into a global sphere.”

Williams said it was a “no brainer” to work together with Foley, who was a “brilliant partner”.

“I don’t think Auckland knows how lucky they are to have a man like that come into the sporting world and the community of Auckland and give the boost that it needs,” said Williams.

Auckland FC chief executive Nick Becker confirmed that talks with the pair had been ongoing for a “long time” and said they would add a lot to the picture.

Chief executive Nick Becker and coach Steve Corica. Photo / Photosport

”The breadth of experience they have across sport and business, along with the contacts that they have here in Auckland is second to none,” said Becker.

He described them as “super passionate” and said they will be involved in strategy and governance.

Settling on the right name had been a thorough process, with a number of options discussed before being whittled down to a shortlist.

Becker described Auckland FC as classic, simple and respectful of football heritage, which was the ultimate goal.

The club will also carry the moniker of the Black Knights, which is a nod to the West Point military background of Foley. Foley – who has stakes in several other clubs, including English Premier League outfit AFC Bournemouth – felt it was a perfect fit.

“The Black Knights always persevere, always advance, never retreat,” said Foley in a video message. “The Knight is the epitome of the working class and that is what they are going to be in Auckland.”

The unusual name certainly won’t please everyone – but having it as the nickname means it is not front and centre and potential fans can engage with it as they want. It will be polarising, partly because of the memories of the New Zealand Knights, the last Auckland A-League team who survived two forgettable seasons before folding in 2007.

But it was always going to feature somehow, as Foley had made clear about his strong preference.The hope is that it becomes associated with the club – like Arsenal and the Gunners, or Manchester United and the Red Devils – even if it is a slow burn.

The home shirt is electric blue and black, with similarities to Serie A club Inter Milan. Becker said they wanted a modern take on the traditional royal blue of Auckland, while the black was a connection to the Black Knights along with elite national teams here.

The new Auckland FC playing shirt. Photo / Photosport

The launch took place at the Foley-owned Chamberlain pub in downtown Auckland, which will be refurbished to become the official supporters bar of the team.

”I think we will be the only A-League team with a home pub,” said Becker. “Hopefully we can all celebrate wins, drinking Foley wine.”

He added that everything was on track, though they still need to recruit most of the staff, while player signings were ongoing.

Head coach Steve Corica told the Herald that nine players have been signed, with seven Kiwis and two Australians. That is believed to include several current or former All Whites, with ongoing discussion with more national representatives.

Corica and director of football Terry McFlynn will head to Cairo later this week, with the All Whites to play two matches in the Egyptian capital in the W Cup tournament.

Corica has yet to confirm his staff. Former All Whites coach Danny Hay has been mooted as a possible assistant, though Corica said that discussions were confirming with a number of candidates.

There is so much more work to do but Becker is optimistic.

“Auckland has never been so ready for an elite football club,” said Becker. “We are building a club that will be New Zealand’s No 1 football club. We want to entertain people on the pitch with an attacking brand of football and off the pitch with a new matchday experience.”

Michael Burgess has been a sports journalist since 2005, winning several national awards and covering Olympics, Fifa World Cups and America’s Cup campaigns. A football aficionado, Burgess will never forget the noise that greeted Rory Fallon’s goal against Bahrain in Wellington in 2009.