Don’t Stop Dreaming and Merlin, both four-year-olds, will miss the Auckland Trotting Cup.

The Auckland Trotting Club president Jamie MacKinnon suggests moving the Cup to December 31.

The Cup’s $250,000 prize is now less attractive compared to other major races.

The timing of the Auckland Trotting Cup has again come under scrutiny after warm favourite Don’t Stop Dreaming was pulled out of Friday’s $250,000 race.

Alexandra Park’s signature race will be without long-time favourite Don’t Stop Dreaming as well as his arch-rival Merlin even though both four-year-olds are sound and healthy.

Merlin was never likely to contest the Cup and has been spelling for two weeks and he was joined yesterday by Don’t Stop Dreaming after his blunt fifth in last Friday’s Roy Purdon Memorial.

“Both Natalie (Rasmussen, driver) and I think he has come to the end of it for this campaign,” said co-trainer Nathan Purdon.

“He didn’t go well enough last Friday so I’d rather see him in the paddock than having a hard 3200m.”

That New Zealand’s two best pacers who are racing (Copy That, Akuta and Millwood Nike are all injured) will miss the once-great Auckland Cup suggest two things.

Firstly, it comes at the wrong time of the season and secondly, with a total stake of $250,000, it has fallen way too far down the list of priorities for the trainers of our best pacers.

The Cup, once second only to the New Zealand Cup as our second most important harness race, has bounced around between New Year’s Eve, March and even February in the last 20 years but when the harness racing season was changed to the calendar year two years ago it was moved to late May.

It was supposed to be the culmination of a wonderful northern open class circuit starting in March and taking in the new $1 million Race by Grins slot race and while on the whole the autumn carnival has produced some excellent racing from often small fields, the Cup simply feels too late.

Don’t Stop Dreaming has already raced at Alexandra Park on New Year’s Eve, then Melton in the Hunter Cup, the Sydney carnival including the Chariots of Fire and Miracle Mile and then back to New Zealand where he finished second to Merlin in the Race by Grins.

He then started in the Taylor Mile, Messenger and the Roy Purdon and looked like a tired horse at different stages during that 12-race campaign.

Merlin seemed to hold his form slighty better but also looked past his peak during Taylor-Messenger double defeats and tellingly both horse’s trainers have said enough in enough, suggesting an Auckland Cup bid potentially jeopardises the second half of the year.

The Auckland Trotting Club is very keen to move the race from its current date and has suggested a return to December 31 or earlier in the autumn carnival.

“We think it is simply too late in the autumn and too many of the good horses are getting tired,” says ATC president Jamie MacKinnon.

“The fact our two best four-year-olds aren’t going to be there this week backs that up.”

Dates aside the other issue is money, with horses like Don’t Stop Dreaming and Merlin able to target at least seven other major races either in New Zealand or on Australia’s Eastern Seaboard worth more than the Auckland Cup, most of which also come with richer lead up races.

While the Auckland Cup without New Zealand’s best pacers feels hollow it has at least produced an even, if small, field of eight so won’t be a disaster as a betting product.

Friday night’s meeting will also benefit from Australia’s champion trotter Just Believe sticking around for the $200,000 Reharvest Rowe Cup to add some glamour and attract some Australian eyeballs.

Add in the $110,000 Breckon Farms Trotting Derby and the night is still a good one.

It could just be so much better and deserves to be.

