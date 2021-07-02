Auckland club rugby: University out to spoil Manukau Rovers' party

Manukau Rovers face University at Williams Park on Saturday. Photo / Supplied

Manukau Rovers are about to celebrate their most significant weekend in many years – the occasion of the club's 125th anniversary, the centrepiece of which will see their men's premier team host a University team still chasing a top-four place.

The festivities kick off tonight and continue until Sunday, the main game being held between Manukau Rovers and University at Williams Park on Saturday, kick-off 2pm.

For Rovers, the season has been one of rebuilding. They have won only two of 11 games, including last weekend's 27-18 victory over Waitakere City, but what they have endured could set them up for better things ahead says coach Sione Pulu.

Their win over Waitakere took some doing; they were quickly down 10-0 against a team at home celebrating the achievement of their veteran No 8 Malu Faimaono in playing 200 premier matches but got a foothold on the game via their scrum and finished it off with the help of their imposing inside backs, including No 10 Lofia Finefeuiaki.

"These guys are still learning," Pulu said. "A lot of them came out of the under-21s and disappeared for a year or two and have come back. We've worked really hard and will continue to do so in the offseason.

"It's been a development year and it will be next year as well. It's good to see these guys get a taste of premier rugby.

"The results don't define what we've achieved. We've held a lot of big teams up right to the 60th-minute mark. We're not there in certain areas yet but we're working on it. You can only do what you can. We're getting better every week. That's what rugby is all about."

Based in a league heartland and living cheek by jowl with the nearby Mangere East Hawks and Manukau Magpies clubs, Rovers have had challenges retaining and recruiting players for many years, but have a long and proud history.

They were established in 1884 before splitting with Auckland Rugby over what has been described as a player registration dispute. The club aligned with league for 13 years before returning to Auckland Rugby and it has produced five All Blacks, the first, Cyril Pepper, in 1935, and the last Frank Bunce, who played 14 matches between 1992-97.

The Bunce family have a long history with Manukau Rovers and the former All Black midfielder will be a much-anticipated guest speaker on Saturday night.

"Frank has been right through the club from when he was young," Rovers life member Dick Garratt said. "He had to go to North Harbour to further himself, if you like, but he and his family were hugely involved with the club. His brother and brothers in law are all here for the weekend. His sisters all played women's rugby and touch for the club."

The match against University will be the Manukau Rovers' men's premiers' final game of the season, but their opposition remain hopeful of making the play-offs.

University are currently fifth, but are equal with fourth-placed Eden on 42 competition points. College Rifles, Ponsonby and Grammar Tec are ahead of them.

Not helping their cause was the defaulting of last Saturday's opponents Otahuhu, which University coach Jason Mclean said happened 12 minutes before the scheduled kick-off.

Mclean said the reason given was that Otahuhu didn't have enough players. The South Auckland club haven't won a game all season.

"We ended up having a hit out and having a fitness blast," Mclean said of his players, who were strapped, warmed up, and ready to go at the time of the cancellation.

"They got a wee bit of a thrashing which is always a good thing. We're treating this week like a quarter-final."

If Grammar Tec, Eden and University finish in a tie for fourth then points differential will be the deciding factor in who makes that fourth playoff spot.

Mclean said it was his understanding that if that were the case, the points advantage in Grammar Tec's favour against Otahuhu (89) and Eden (60) would be removed.

University are welcoming back outside backs Nick Lake, Sam Aitken and midfielder Noah Foster after injury lay-offs.

"It's really exciting for us – we get some leadership back and some quality outside backs," Mclean said. "Not that we lacked quality there but it's just that wee bit more experience which at this time of the year is invaluable."

Mclean said of the occasion against Manukau Rovers: "I'd imagine there will be a lot of emotion and they'll be really up for this game. They'll look to exert forward dominance over us which we've prepared for all week. We'll try to play our typical University style and look to run them around."

Manukau Rovers: Vine Fesolai, Tana Sio/Ronnie Matapula, Aoane Latu, Toma Tia, Sifa Pikokivaka, Gabriel Pulu, Va'a Maiava, Tupou Tonga, Leaaekona Tovi, Lofia Finefeuiaki, John Pelesasa, Samuela Ofanoa, Mordecai Pulu, Otulea Katoa, Ezra Ulberg. Reserves: Ronnie Matapula/Tana Sio, Manisela Hala, Fau'ula Galo, Tama Alele, Alan Langoia, Eddie Seumanu, Calvary Fonoti, Sam Hafoka.

University: Junior Passi, Te Ariki Te Puni, Takaji Young Yen, Jonathan Neary, Richmond Patea Seve, Nathan Harris, Cameron Church, Uini Fetalaiga, Isileli Aholelei, Brenton Helleur, Maile Koloto, Amos Pogia, Noah Foster, Sage Shaw-Tait, Nick Lake. Reserves: Eroni Emosi, Lui Morel, Conrad Heath, Tumama Tu'ulua, Beau Birtwistle, Henry Saker, George Emosi, Sam Aitken.