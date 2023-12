Auckland City FC take on Saudi Pro League champions Al Ittihad FC at King Abdulaziz Stadium in Jeddah in their 10th appearance at a FIFA Club World Cup.

City’s path to the 2023 FIFA Club World Cup was secured back in August with their OFC Champions League win, defeating Tahiti club Venus 3-0 to lift the trophy.

Al Ittihad FC features the likes of World Cup winner Karim Benzema, N’golo Kante and Fabinho.

