Auckland City FC have qualified for the Fifa Club World Cup. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

Auckland City FC have booked their ticket to the Fifa Club World Cup in December – though not without a hell of a fight.

The Sandringham based club will again represent the region at Fifa’s global club showpiece, after a dramatic 4-2 win over Suva FC in the Oceania Champions League final on Saturday.

The tournament, which carries minimum prizemoney of almost $1 million, will be the last held in the current seven team format.

Captain Cam Howieson was the hero on Saturday, with the decisive goal in the second period of extra time, before he also set up Ryan De Vries in the final minute.

Auckland City had looked comfortable – with a 2-0 halftime lead – before an impressive Suva comeback to draw level, though the 60th minute dismissal of Auckland City midfielder Gerard Garriga changed the complexion of the contest.

It was an appropriate finale to an eye catching tournament, evidence of the continuing growth across the region.

Victory capped off a memorable campaign for Albert Reira’s team, who faced plenty of jeopardy on the way to their 11th continental crown.

They were in deep trouble in the second leg of the national playoff match against Wellington Olympic – trailing 3-1 with less than 20 minutes to play – before a stunning five goal burst, including an Emiliano Tade hat trick, to secure the spot in Vanuatu.

There was an even more unlikely escape in Wednesday’s semi-final, as they were three minutes from being eliminated before De Vries equalised to force extra time.

They then edged the penalty shootout 5-4.

In hot humid conditions, Auckland City were good value for their triumph, employing their usual patient possession style and were organised and compact without the ball.

They took the lead in the 33rd minute, from an Angus Kilkolly penalty. It was a soft award, with minimal contact on fullback Nathan Lobo as he ventured into the box, but also an unnecessary tackle from the Fijian defender.

The goal was a setback for the Pacific team, aware of Auckland City’s strength as a frontrunner, while they also lost two players, including captain Samuela Drudru in the first half hour to injury.

Auckland City extended their advantage just before the break, from a stunning goal from De Vries. The former All White hit a sweet, angled half volley from outside the area, leaving the surprised goalkeeper Akuila Mateisuva rooted to the spot.

But their smooth passage hit a speedbump, with midfielder Garriga receiving a second yellow card on the hour.

It was a contentious call - Garriga was unsighted as he jumped backwards into a Fijian player – but the officials ignored lengthy protests from the Auckland contingent.

Suva, who had lifted a gear after halftime, then got a goal back, with Alex Saniel’s impressive far post header.

Auckland had chances to make the game safe – as Kilkolly blazed over from close range and Michael Den Heijer was denied by a point blank save – before Suva’s 84th minute equaliser, as Marlon Tahioa’s shot took a big deflection to wrongfoot goalkeeper Conor Tracey.

There was another twist in the first half of extra time, with Suva winger Azariah Soromon marched after a second yellow card.

Howieson then provided his magic moment, producing a precise finish from an acute angle after running on to Liam Gillion’s slide rule pass, before supplying the pass for De Vries to slot home in the last minute.

Auckland City 4 (Angus Kilkolly pen 33′, Ryan De Vries 45+3′, Cam Howieson 108′, De Vries 122′ )

Suva 2 (Alex Saniel 66′, Marlon Tahioa 84′)

Halftime 2-0