Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby

Auckland and North Harbour play out NPC rugby sequel to infamous Battle of Onewa Domain

Kris Shannon
By
5 mins to read
North Harbour hosted Auckland at Onewa Domain on Saturday. Photo / Getty

North Harbour hosted Auckland at Onewa Domain on Saturday. Photo / Getty

Almost thirty years ago, when North Harbour last hosted Auckland at Onewa Domain, former All Black Blair Larsen described it as “one of the most intense atmospheres” he had experienced.

Early Saturday afternoon, when the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport