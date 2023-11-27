Our new coalition Government kicks into gear, rates rises and axed cycle lanes in Auckland’s proposed budget and why medical students here can’t afford to finish thier degrees in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald / AP Video / Getty

By RNZ

The Wellington Phoenix are going to miss being the ‘home’ side in Auckland. Go Media Mt Smart Stadium on Saturday night was the scene of one of their most significant wins of recent times, a 1-0 result against Melbourne City that has moved them into second place (on goal difference) on the A-League ladder.

It was built on a back post finish by Bozhidar Kraev and a stunning penalty save by Alex Paulsen, the keeper’s second of the season. To make it even more remarkable, it came after Paulsen had only re-joined the side the day before after returning from a maiden tour with the All Whites.

To make things even sweeter, the women’s side followed it up with a come-from-behind 2-1 win over Perth Glory straight after, marking a great day out for the club in front of a healthy crowd of Auckland fans.

But that factor is on borrowed time. While the notable starts to the their respective seasons by the Phoenix sides - particularly the massive 180 by the women - should rightfully dominate conversations about what’s happening on the field, what’s happening off it in Auckland is the real intrigue.

In a piece of auspicious timing, the new A-League franchise that will be based in New Zealand’s biggest city and the largest market in the area that doesn’t have a pro football team was greenlit a few days before the Phoenix games took place. Bankrolled by Texan billionaire Bill Foley, the as-yet unnamed venture will begin playing next season.

Bill Foley has become a popular figure during his time at AFC Bournemouth. Photo / Photosport

That’s ambitious, given that’s less than a year to secure a staff, squad and fanbase. But what’s even more is what the 78-year-old Foley has also set his sights on. It’s unclear whether he knew just what an historic issue he’d touched on, but Foley’s reignition of the Auckland’s stadium debate is really what is going to keep this venture in the headlines from now until at least the kick-off of their first game.

The plan for the team to spend their first couple of seasons at Go Media Mt Smart and then move into a new, 20,000-seat park on Auckland’s waterfront is, quite frankly, exciting. The prospect of all of the city’s sides to play there makes sense, as does developing an entertainment precinct in conjunction with nearby Spark Arena. That’s the dream, anyway.

If Foley is going to bankroll the building of it, that will be another big investment to go along with his expansion fee of $828 million for the Vegas Golden Knights NHL franchise and $248m purchase of AFC Bournemouth. The good news? His involvement in both has seen the Golden Knights win the Stanley Cup and Bournemouth currently in the English Premier League.

The bad? Foley probably doesn’t know fully what an absolute travesty Auckland’s stadium saga over the last couple of decades has been. North Harbour Stadium is slowly being dismantled, while there is no suitable cricket venue in the entire city. Eden Park reigns supreme as the home of the All Blacks, but feels far too big now to even host Blues matches that don’t involve the Crusaders. On Friday, at an NZR launch event, a representative from Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei used their opportunity to speak as a way of reaffirming the iwi’s commitment to Eden Park. It’s hard not to think that was done in response the talk of a proposed new stadium only a couple of days before by the new football consortium.

Whatever happens, it’s an intriguing storyline that may well end up garnering the new team proxy support due to Aucklanders just wanting something new and exciting on the waterfront. This will also be a huge opportunity for NZ Football, who can start banking in what could be a proper rivalry and atmosphere that only their sport can provide.

Of course, this isn’t the first iteration of a pro Auckland football team. The Football Kingz are mostly remembered for their stupid name and the NZ Knights for their laughable lack of success, which is something that Foley’s deep pockets should at least be able to help avoid in their inaugural season.

The American ownership model is an awful lot broader than the sort of administration we’re familiar with in New Zealand - think more property development than actual sports management - so if these stadium ambitions are grounded in reality, Auckland could be in for a lot more than just a new football team.