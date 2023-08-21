Zoe Hobbs in action at the World Athletics Championships. Photo / Getty

Kiwi sprinter Zoe Hobbs has just missed out on a spot in the 100m final at the World Athletics Championship in Budapest.

Hobbs started strong before finishing fourth in the second semifinal in a time of 11.02 seconds. She missed out on a spot in the final by one hundredth of a second. A personal best would have earned Hobbs a final place.

The fastest woman in the world this year, Shericka Jackson won the semifinal in a time of 10.79 seconds, just ahead of Marie-Josée Ta Lou of Ivory Coast with American Sha’Carri Richardson third in 10.84 seconds. It was the quickest of the three semifinals with 100m great Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce winning the first semi.

Connor Bell is competing in the men’s discus final this morning while Eliza McCartney, Olivia McTaggart and Imogen Ayris are all in pole vault qualifying.



