Cheree Kinnear gives the highs and lows of the weekend's sport all in 90 seconds. Video / Sky Sport

Tom Walsh had a tough day at the office as he missed out on the podium at the World Athletics Championships in Oregan.

The Kiwi two-time Olympic bronze medallist finished in fourth place with a 22.08m throw on his fifth attempt, losing out to a trio of Americans.

Defending Olympic champion and world record holder Ryan Crouser of the USA won his first world championship title with a stunning 22.94m throw to break the championship record and edge his compatriot Joe Kovacs, who took out silver with a 22.89m effort.

Josh Awotunde completed the podium sweep for the Americans with a personal best throw of 22.90m.

A disappointed Walsh admitted he wasn't quite nailing the small things needed to produce throws he knows he's capable of.

"Just wasn't there for me today," Walsh told NZME. "Physically I'm in great shape and where I'm at at the moment is figuring out how to get into the shot. Today was one of those days where I didn't figure out how to get into the shot very well. I was a bit pushy, a bit short on things. I know this is all shot put lingo but that's when I don't throw well.

"What I'm proud about is I somehow figured out a way to throw 22 metres because I definitely felt like I wasn't in that type of space today. That's a big thing for me that I still stuck to it and still had a crack and almost figured out enough to get myself back on the podium, but didn't quite get there.

"[I've got] no issues and there's no reason why I didn't throw further, apart from myself if that makes sense. I've got nowhere to hide there."

Tom Walsh struggled to perform at his best at the World Athletics Championships. Photo / Getty

Walsh said he's now determined to put in a strong performance and defend his Commonwealth Games gold medal in Birmingham.

"I would like to right a few wrongs that's for sure and put my foot back into the ring. But I'll take some time and probably have three or four days off and mentally just chill out for a bit and body just chill out for a bit, and get back ready for the Comm Games and the end of the season."

The other Kiwi in the field, Jacko Gill, claimed seventh place with a throw of 21.40m.

In the women's 100m event, Kiwi Zoe Hobbs wasn't able to replicate her record-breaking performance in the heats, where she broke her own Oceania record.

Hobbs finished fifth in her semifinal and 14th overall with a time of 11.13s, but failed to qualify for the final, which was won by Jamaica's Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pyrce who took out her fifth world title.

Kiwi sprinter Zoe Hobbs. Photo / Getty

Hobbs was gutted not to produce her best for the semi but was thankful for the experience of competing at a world championship.

"Obviously disappointed that I ran a little bit faster yesterday," Hobbs told NZME. "I know I'm capable of more but overall, I'm stoked. Even just to be here and looking back 12 months ago, not being at a major champs and fast forward now and I've just made a semifinal. Coming 14th overall is pretty incredible.

"I managed to still get a good start but I didn't quite hold that in the end. I sort of ran out of gas in the legs. But hopefully with more experience, we'll be able to clean that up. I think it's just a race experience thing and not tightening up too much and being able to relax through the later stages of the race."

Hobbs said she hopes the experience of competing against the best in the world will provide a boost ahead of the Commonwealth Games.

"It's quite nice to have had the world champs two weeks before Comms as well. It's sort of given me that experience and now hopefully roll in to Comms with a bit more [experience], there ready to go and hopefully try and build on that once we get to Birmingham."

In the men's 1500m, Bay of Plenty's Sam Tanner missed out on the final after finishing eighth in the second of two semifinals.

Olivia McTaggert completed a disappointing day for the Kiwis after she failed to clear her opening height of 4.30 metres in the women's pole vault final.