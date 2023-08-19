Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport

Athletics: The motivating factors behind Kiwi high jumper Hamish Kerr’s World Championships bid in Budapest

Michael Burgess
By
5 mins to read
Hamish Kerr during the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games. Photosport

Hamish Kerr during the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games. Photosport

Kiwi high jumper Hamish Kerr won’t have to look far for motivation as he starts his athletics world championships campaign in Budapest tomorrow.

Kerr has enjoyed an exceptional few years, going from promising athlete to

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport